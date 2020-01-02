The stock market may have been closed on New Years Day, but it didn't stop Apple from growing its stock value. Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple's stock hit a new milestone on the first trading day of 2020. Shares of AAPL crossed the $300 mark, doubling the company's share price of $142 from back in January of 2019. This new value gives Apple a new market capitalization of 1.33 trillion dollars.

The new valuation was attained after the company's stock gained 2.3% during the first trading day of the new year, crossing the $300 mark and ending the day at $300.35. This led the company to a new market capitalization of 1.33 trillion dollars, pushing Apple a third of the way to its next trillion-dollar valuation.

Today, analyst Gene Munster went on CNBC and said that the company could reach $400 per share by the end of 2020. He attributed his prediction to the slew of expected new iPhones as well as Apple's growing wearables lineup.