Every year Apple's editors pick the best apps, music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, iBooks, courses, and more to highlight. 2017 is no different. Well, ok, it's a little different. There are all new winners and runners-up, of course, but this year, Apple's team also recognized four breakout app trends for 2017:
Thanks to ARKit, augmented reality was literally all up on all our faces. IKEA Place, Insight Heart, and My Very Hungry Caterpillar helped lead the way.
Real-time gaming was also real big. That included Clash Royale, Hearthstone's Knights of the Frozen Throne expansion, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, Red Tides, Star Wars: Force Arena, Stormbound, Guns of Boom mixes 3D, and Modern Combat Versus.
The conversation around mental health continued to grow, and apps like Headspace and Apple's app of the year, Calm, both stood out. So did Lake: Artists' Coloring Books, Pacifica, and Joyable.
Even reading apps went through a mini-revolution, highlighted by Hooked. Choice, Episode, Serial Box Publishing, Bookout, and Blinkist.
If you just want to skip to the winners, here they are:
- 2017 iPhone App of the Year: Calm
- 2017 iPhone Game of the Year: Splitter Critters
- 2017 iPad App of the Year: Affinity Photo
- 2017 iPad Game of the Year: The Witness
Apple's also got it's top picks up for:
And if all you want is your U.S. top charts, Apple's got those for you too:
Top Free iPhone Apps:
- Bitmoji
- Snapchat
- YouTube: Watch Listen Stream
- Messenger
- Google Maps - GPS Navigation
- Netflix
- Spotify Music
- Uber
- Gmail - Email by Google
- Pandora Music
- Amazon – Shopping made easy
- WhatsApp Messenger
- Wish - Shopping Made Fun
- SoundCloud - Music & Audio
- Google Chrome
- Waze Navigation & Live Traffic
- Lyft
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
- Facetune
- Tabs & Chords - learn and play
- HotSchedules
- Enlight
- 7 Minute Workout Challenge
- Videoshop - Video Editor
- Dark Sky Weather
- Sky Guide AR
- Full Fitness : Exercise Workout Trainer
- Word Swag - Cool fonts & typography generator
- iScanner - PDF Document Scanner App
- Scanner Pro by Readdle
- Afterlight
- The Wonder Weeks
- NOAA Radar Pro – Weather Alerts & Forecast
- Toca Hair Salon 3
- LightX
- Scanner for Me + OCR
- 1 Second Everyday: Video Diary
- Fontmania - Add Artworks & Text to Your Photos!
Top Free iPhone Games:
- Super Mario Run
- 8 Ball Pool™
- Snake VS Block
- Ballz
- Word Cookies!
- Subway Surfers
- Episode!
- Rolling Sky
- Block! Hexa Puzzle
- Paper.io
- Solitaire·
- Bowmasters - Multiplayer Game
- Color Switch
- Piano Tiles 2™(Don't Tap The White Tile 2)
- Choices: Stories You Play
- Roll the Ball® - slide puzzle
- Clash Royale
- ROBLOX
- Word Connect ¤
- Candy Crush Saga
Top Paid iPhone Games:
- Heads Up!
- Minecraft
- Bloons TD 5
- Plague Inc.
- MONOPOLY Game
- Geometry Dash
- Monument Valley 2
- The Game of Life
- The Escapists
- Assassin's Creed Identity
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- True Skate
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location
- Papa's Freezeria To Go!
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Hitman Sniper
- Terraria
- Reigns
- Tiny Wings
Top Free iPad Apps:
- YouTube: Watch Listen Stream
- Netflix
- Messenger
- Google Chrome
- Amazon Prime Video
- Gmail - Email by Google
- YouTube Kids
- Amazon – Shopping made easy
- Spotify Music
- Pandora Music
- The Calculator
- The Weather Channel App for iPad – best local forecast radar map and storm tracking
- Google Docs
- Hulu: Watch TV Shows & Movies
- Amazon Kindle
- Google Maps - GPS Navigation
- Google Drive
- Microsoft Word
Top Paid iPad Apps:
- Procreate
- Notability
- Toca Life: Hospital
- Toca Hair Salon 3
- GoodNotes 4
- Toca Life: Stable
- Duet Display
- Toca Lab: Elements
- Toca Kitchen 2
- XtraMath
- Toca Life: Farm
- Toca Life: Office
- PDF Expert by Readdle
- Amaziograph
- Notepad+ Pro
- Toca Life: Vacation
- Pixelmator
- GoodReader - PDF Reader Annotator and File Manager
- Affinity Photo
- Toca Life: City
Top Free iPad Games:
- Super Mario Run
- ROBLOX
- Rolling Sky
- Word Cookies!
- Bowmasters - Multiplayer Game
- Subway Surfers
- Paper.io
- slither.io
- Piano Tiles 2™(Don't Tap The White Tile 2)
- 8 Ball Pool™
- Block! Hexa Puzzle
- Clash Royale
- Roll the Ball® - slide puzzle
- Color Switch
- Minecraft: Story Mode
- Cooking Fever
- Hill Climb Racing 2
- Minion Rush
- Episode!
- Snake VS Block
Top Paid iPad Games:
- Minecraft
- Geometry Dash
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location
- Bloons TD 5 HD
- The Escapists
- Terraria
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Goat Simulator
- Monument Valley 2
- Heads Up!
- The Game of Life
- Scribblenauts Unlimited
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Goat Simulator PAYDAY
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Goat Simulator Waste of Space
- Plague Inc.
- LEGO® Jurassic World™
- Assassin's Creed Identity
- SpongeBob Moves In
US MUSIC - TOP ALBUMS
- Drake: More Life
- Kendrick Lamar: DAMN.
- Taylor Swift: reputation
- Ed Sheeran: ÷
- The Weeknd: Starboy
- J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only
- Bruno Mars: 24K Magic
- Migos: Culture
- Future: FUTURE
- Various Artists: Moana
- Post Malone: Stoney
- Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton: Hamilton
- Various Artists: Trolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
- Drake: Views
- Big Sean: I Decided.
- Travis Scott: Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight
- JAY Z: 4:44 am
- Future: HNDRXX
- Khalid: American Teen
- Chris Stapleton: From A Room: Volume 1
US MUSIC - TOP SONGS
- Ed Sheeran: Shape of You
- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee: Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)
- Bruno Mars: That's What I Like
- Kendrick Lamar: HUMBLE.
- Sam Hunt: Body Like a Back Road
- Migos: Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
- Bruno Mars: 24K Magic
- DJ Khaled: I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
- Post Malone: Congratulations (feat. Quavo)
- Rae Sremmurd: Black Beatles (feat. Gucci Mane)
- ZAYN & Taylor Swift: I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
- The Weeknd: Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)
- Drake: Fake Love
- James Arthur: Say You Won't Let Go
- Imagine Dragons: Believer
- Future: Mask Off
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay: Something Just Like This
- Lil Uzi Vert: XO TOUR Llif3
- KYLE: iSpy (feat. Lil Yachty)
- The Chainsmokers: Closer (feat. Halsey)
US MOVIES CHARTS
- Moana (2016)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Wonder Woman (2017)
- Sing
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Trolls
- Doctor Strange (2016)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Arrival
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Logan
- The Boss Baby
- The LEGO Batman Movie
- Hacksaw Ridge
- The Accountant (2016)
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- Hidden Figures
- Baby Driver
- Passengers (2016)
US TV CHARTS
- Game of Thrones
- The Walking Dead
- The Big Bang Theory
- Rick and Morty
- The Americans
- Suits
- PAW Patrol
- This Is Us
- Modern Family
- Grey's Anatomy
- Better Call Saul
- Sherlock
- Scandal
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Big Little Lies
- Doctor Who
- Planet Earth II
- Homeland
- The Flash
- The Blacklist
US PODCAST MOST DOWNLOADED CHARTS
- Fresh Air
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Stuff You Should Know
- The Dave Ramsey Show
- The Daily
- This American Life
- TED Radio Hour
- Planet Money
- Pod Save America
- TED Talks Daily
- Freakonomics Radio
- Up First
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- Radiolab
- NPR Politics Podcast
- The Bill Simmons Podcast
- S-Town
- Up and Vanished
- Global News Podcast
- Stuff You Missed in History Class
US PODCAST MOST DOWNLOADED - NEWLY RELEASED IN 2017
- The Daily
- Pod Save America
- Up First
- S-Town
- Side Hustle School
- 1A
- Pod Save the World
- Lovett or Leave It
- Missing Richard Simmons
- Binge Mode: Game of Thrones
- VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
- Serial Killers
- Can He Do That?
- With Friends Like These
- Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations
- Pod Save the People
- Wow in the World
- 30 For 30 Podcasts
- Beyond the Darkness
- Intercepted with Jeremy Scahill
US iBOOKS FICTION
- Camino Island / John Grisham
- The Handmaid's Tale / Margaret Atwood
- Origin / Dan Brown
- Into the Water /Paula Hawkins
- The Fix / David Baldacci
- Big Little Lies / Liane Moriarty
- The Girl Before / J.P. Delaney
- A Gentleman in Moscow / Amor Towles
- The Shack / William P. Young
- Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate
- A Game of Thrones / George R.R. Martin
- It / Stephen King
- Thirteen Reasons Why / Jay Asher
- The Late Show / Michael Connelly
- Milk and Honey / Rupi Kaur
- The Rooster Bar / John Grisham
- The Midnight Line / Lee Child
- The Whistler / John Grisham
- House of Spies / Daniel Silva
- Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon
US iBOOKS NON-FICTION
- Hillbilly Elegy / J.D. Vance
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck / Mark Manson
- Astrophysics for People in a Hurry / Neil de Grasse Tyson
- The 5 Love Languages / Gary D. Chapman
- When Breath Becomes Air / Paul Kalanithi & Abraham Verghese
- The Glass Castle / Jeannette Walls
- What Happened / Hillary Clinton
- Option B / Sheryl Sandberg & Adam Grant
- Killing the Rising Sun / Martin Dugard, Bill O'Reilly
- You Are a Badass / Jen Sincero
- Shattered / Jonathan Allen, Amie Parnes
- Al Franken, Giant of the Senate / Al Franken
- The Operator / Robert O'Neill
- Rich Dad Poor Dad / Robert T. Kiyosaki
- Killers of the Flower Moon / David Grann
- Born a Crime / Trevor Noah
- Alexander Hamilton / Ron Chernow
- The Magnolia Story / Chip Gaines & Joanna Gaines
- Hidden Figures / Margot Lee Shetterly
- Killing England / Martin Dugard, Bill O'Reilly
US AUDIOBOOKS
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck / Mark Manson
- The Four Agreements (Unabridged) / Don Miguel Ruiz
- The Dark Tower I: The Gunslinger (Unabridged) / Stephen King
- The Witness / Nora Roberts
- How to Win Friends & Influence People (Unabridged) / Dale Carnegie
- Hillbilly Elegy (Unabridged) / J. D. Vance
- The Shack (Unabridged) / Wm. Paul Young
- Extreme Ownership (Unabridged) / Jocko Willink, Leif Babin
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Book 1 (Unabridged) / J.K. Rowling
- Rich Dad Poor Dad / Robert T. Kiyosaki
- The Handmaid's Tale (Unabridged) / Margaret Atwood
- The Art of War (Unabridged) / Sun Tzu
- You Are a Badass (Unabridged) / Jen Sincero
- The Alchemist (Unabridged) / Paulo Coelho
- The Secret (Unabridged) / Rhonda Byrne
- Astrophysics for People in a Hurry (Unabridged) / Neil de Grasse Tyson
- The Five Love Languages (Unabridged) / Gary Chapman
- The Total Money Makeover / Dave Ramsey
- The Power of Now (Unabridged) / Eckhart Tolle
- It (Unabridged) / Stephen King