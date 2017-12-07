Every year Apple's editors pick the best apps, music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, iBooks, courses, and more to highlight. 2017 is no different. Well, ok, it's a little different. There are all new winners and runners-up, of course, but this year, Apple's team also recognized four breakout app trends for 2017:

Thanks to ARKit, augmented reality was literally all up on all our faces. IKEA Place, Insight Heart, and My Very Hungry Caterpillar helped lead the way. Real-time gaming was also real big. That included Clash Royale, Hearthstone's Knights of the Frozen Throne expansion, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, Red Tides, Star Wars: Force Arena, Stormbound, Guns of Boom mixes 3D, and Modern Combat Versus. The conversation around mental health continued to grow, and apps like Headspace and Apple's app of the year, Calm, both stood out. So did Lake: Artists' Coloring Books, Pacifica, and Joyable. Even reading apps went through a mini-revolution, highlighted by Hooked. Choice, Episode, Serial Box Publishing, Bookout, and Blinkist.

If you just want to skip to the winners, here they are:

2017 iPhone App of the Year: Calm

2017 iPhone Game of the Year: Splitter Critters

2017 iPad App of the Year: Affinity Photo

2017 iPad Game of the Year: The Witness

Apple's also got it's top picks up for: