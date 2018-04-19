As we all know, Apple is no stranger to voicing its dedication to environmental causes. The company releases a thorough Environmental Responsibility Report around Earth Day each year, and prioritizes recycling and renewable energy (as well as focusing on a multitude of other related initiatives). Last week, Apple even announced that it's now globally powered by 100% renewable energy, emphasizing its team's commitment to taking care of the earth and leaving it "better than [they] found it." Today, the tech giant took its efforts a step further by debuting Daisy, a new robot that more efficiently disassembles old iPhones in order to recover precious materials. (In my head, I fondly refer to her as "The Ripper," and am not terrified of her at all.)

According to Apple's post, Daisy was created through years of research and development, and follows in the footsteps of Liam, Apple's first disassembly robot launched in 2016. Quite literally built upon Liam's tech — she is made from some of his parts — Daisy can disassemble nine different versions of the iPhone and sort their high-quality components for recycling, almost like a post-apocalyptic junkrat searching the wastes for shiny bits. What's more, she can can take apart (and sort the remains of) up to 200 iPhones per hour. With Daisy, Apple is able recover valuable materials that other recyclers can't, all while keep them in great condition for further use.