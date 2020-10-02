Apple's AirPods have seen a few price drops in recent months, though we thought we might have to wait until Amazon Prime Day to see some more solid savings. But we were wrong! Right now, you can save $48 on the wireless charging version at Amazon, dropping them down to just $151.

Given that they retail for $199 and haven't dropped this low in months, it's a deal well worth jumping on. Since it's a match for a one-day sale at Best Buy, we expect it won't survive the day at Amazon either.

Wire-free Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case AirPods connect automatically with the H1 chip, let you access Siri, hear your texts, and control music playback with a tap. The battery lasts up to 24 hours with the included charging case. You can even power them back up wirelessly. $151.00 $199.00 $48 off See at Amazon

With the second-generation AirPods, you get the H1 chip inside instead of the W1 of the first-gen model, which still offers the same easy pairing but also enables features like the ability to have your SMS messages read to you while the headphones are in use. They have support for Siri, so you can use "Hey Siri" to request changes to songs, volumes or make calls and get directions. They can also be double-tapped to skip a song.

You'll get about 5 hours of listening time, or 3 hours of talk time on a single charge, but they come inside of the AirPods charging case, which will net you multiple charges for more than 24 hours of listening time. This deal is on the version that includes the wireless charging case, so you can just plop these down on your Qi charger of choice. Alternatively, you can still power them up with the included Lightning cable.

AirPods are some of the most popular headphones out there, particularly with kids, and this is one of the best AirPods deals around right now so even if these aren't for you they may well make a fantastic gift for the iOS user in your family. That being said, these can be used with any device that offers a Bluetooth connection, like Android phones, Windows PCs, and more.

Whether you are looking for your first pair of true wireless headphones to help you stay focused while working from home, or want to upgrade your current ones to the AirPods 2, today's the day to go ahead and do just that.