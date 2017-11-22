Black Friday starts the biggest shopping weekend of the year — all your favorite stuff is deeply discounted, and that's not limited to merchandise. Many developers put their apps on sale so you can get top-quality paid apps for a fraction of the price. Some of these apps go on sale as early as the day before Thanksgiving and last through Cyber Monday (or later).

You can get an even better deal on apps and games by getting a discount on iTunes gift cards and really make your dollar stretch.

Here is a list of apps and games on sale for Black Friday. We'll be updating this list regularly, so bookmark this page and check back often!

Apps on sale for iPhone and iPad

Games on sale for iPhone and iPad

Epic War TD 2 - $2.99 > Free Download now

Demon's Rise 2: Lords of Chaos - $7.99 > $0.99 Download now

Strike Team Hydra - $7.99 > $0.99 - Download now

Apps on sale for Mac

Games on sale for Mac

We haven't heard any news about Mac games on sale yet, but we'll be updating this constantly throughout the weekend, so bookmark this page and check back often!