Updated 11/25/2017 11:30AM ET: Updated for Cyber Monday!
Cyber Monday rounds out the biggest shopping weekend of the year — all your favorite stuff is deeply discounted, and that's not limited to merchandise. Many developers put their apps on sale so you can get top-quality paid apps for a fraction of the price. Some of these apps go on sale as early as the day before Thanksgiving and last through Cyber Monday (or later).
You can get an even better deal on apps and games by getting a discount on iTunes gift cards and really make your dollar stretch.
Here is a list of apps and games on sale for Cyber Monday. We'll be updating this list regularly, so bookmark this page and check back often!
Apps on sale for iPhone and iPad
- Screens - $19.99 > $14.99 - Download now
- Scanbot Pro - $6.99 > $2.99 - Download now
- Printer Pro - $6.99 > $2.99 Download now
- PDF Expert - $9.99 > $4.99 Download now
- Calendars 5 - $6.99 > $2.99 Download now
- Scanner Pro - $6.99 > $2.99 Download now
- PDF Converter - $6.99 > $2.99 Download now
- Fantastical 2 for iPhone - $2.99 (40% off) - Download now
- Fantastical 2 for iPad - $4.99 (50% off) - Download now
- Pixelmator - $1.99 (50% off) - Download now
- Gist - $1.99 > $0.99 - Download now
- Zeeon synth - $9.99 > $6.99 - Download now
- PhotoPills - $9.99 > $4.99 - Download now
Games on sale for iPhone and iPad
- Alto's Adventure - $4.99 > $0.99 - Download now
- Monument Valley 2 - $4.99 > $1.99 - Download now
- Forbidden Desert - $6.99 > $1.99 - Download now
- Galaxy of Pen & Paper - $4.99 > $2.99 - Download now
- Mini Metro - $4.99 > $1.99 - Download now
- Thinkrolls - $3.99 > Free - Download now
- Hidden Folks - $3.99 > $1.99 - Download now
- Epic War TD 2 - $2.99 > Free - Download now
- Demon's Rise 2: Lords of Chaos - $7.99 > $0.99 - Download now
- Sushi Go! - $4.99 > $2.99 - Download now
- Strike Team Hydra - $7.99 > $0.99 - Download now
- Angry Birds Evolution - Limited-edition characters Nov 22-26, gem discounts on Nov 24 - Download now
- Angry Birds Blast - Bundle discounts on Nov 24 - Download now
- Angry Birds POP - 85% discounts on Gold, Fireballs, and unlimited lives - Download now
- Bertram Fiddle: Episode 1: A Dreadly Business - $1.99 > FREE - Download now
- Poly Bridge - $4.99 > $1.99 - Download now
- Kingdom Builder - $2.99 > $0.99 - Download now
Apps on sale for Mac
- Screens - $29.99 > $21.99 > Download now
- RapidWeaver - $84.99 > $40.99 - Download now
- Squash - $14.99 > $6.99 - Download now
- Fantastical 2 for Mac - $39.99 (20% off) - Download now
- CardHop - $14.99 (25% off) - Download now
- Chatology for Mac - $14.99 (25% off) - Download now
- Gemini 2 - $13.99 (30% off) - Download now
- Wallpaper Wizard 2 - $6.99 (30% off) - Download now
- Hider 2 - $19.99 (30% off) - Download now
- Tonality - $14.99 (30% off) Download now
- Intensify - $9.99 (30% off) Download now
- Snapheal - $8.99 (30% off) Download now
- FX Photo Studio - $$4.99 (30% off) Download now
- Focus 2 - $14.99 - (30% off) Download now
- Luminar 2018 - $69.99 > $59.99 Download now
- Aurora HDR 2018 - $99.99 > $89.99 Download now
- 2Do - $49.99 > $24.99 Download now
- Pixelmator - $14.99 - (50% off) - Download now
- iStats Menus - $9.99 (40% off) - Download now
- Tempad - $9.99 > FREE - Download now
- Paste 2 - $9.99 > $4.99 - Download now
- PDF Expert - $59.99 > $39.99 - Download now
- iFunia Video-Converter - $12.99 - FREE - Download now
- APNS Push - $0.99 - FREE - Download now
- Copied - $7.99 > $4.99 - Download now
- Smart DVD Converter - $4.99 > FREE - Download now
- Just Press Record - $4.99 > $2.99 - Download now
- Due: Reminders, Countdown - $9.99 > $4.99 - Download now
- Unclutter - $9.99 > $4.99 - Download now
Games on sale for Mac
- Manchurium - $9.99 > $2.99 - Download now
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath - $4.99 > $1.99 - Download now
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee - $4.99 > $0.99 - Download now
- The Bard's Tale - $9.99 > $2.99 - Download now
- Roads of Rome - $6.99 > $2.99 - Download now
- Roads of Rome 2 - $6.99 > $2.99 - Download now
- Roads of Rome 3 - $6.99 > $2.99 - Download now