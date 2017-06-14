Our sister site, CrackBerry, performed a drop test for the BlackBerry KEYone. They also dropped a Galaxy S8 and an iPhone 7 Plus. Ouch ... that hurt.

Whenever a new phone comes out, someone bites the bullet and puts it through its paces, testing drops from all angles and under various circumstances. CrackBerry, Kevin Michaluk (AKA: CrackBerry Kevin) was the sucker hero to step up to the task with the new BlackBerry KEYone. To show comparisons, he also drop-tested a Galaxy S8 and Apple's flagship iPhone 7 Plus. Kevin doesn't just real-world drop test his phones, though. He takes it to the extreme.

It starts off fairly innocuous — drops from waist height on the carpet, drops from desks (standing desk height), and even drops from unusually high levels, though not unheard of.

Shortly after that, things get rough. Let me warn you, this video is not for the iPhone-loving faint at heart (or Galaxy or BlackBerry for that matter).

Which phone faired the best in CrackBerry Kevin's maniacal drop test? No spoilers. You'll have to see for yourself.

BlackBerry KEYone shows it can take a beating in this 'real world' durability test