Looking to preorder the iPhone X? Let us know if you're taking the plunge!

Preorders for the iPhone X begin tonight at midnight (PT), and there's plenty to be excited about! But our main question for you is: Will you be one of the people who stays up to actually place your iPhone X order?

Planning on preordering the #iPhoneX? :iphone::eyes::apple: — iMore (@iMore) October 26, 2017

If you're undecided, you could always check out everything you need to know about the iPhone X, or if you need some reasons not to pick up the phone, then you could always check out 5 reasons why you should skip it.

When you make your ultimate decision, click and vote in the poll above! Let us know the color, capacity, and the reasons why you're choosing what you're choosing in the comments below.

May the odds be ever in your favor.