Looking to preorder the iPhone X? Let us know if you're taking the plunge!
Preorders for the iPhone X begin tonight at midnight (PT), and there's plenty to be excited about! But our main question for you is: Will you be one of the people who stays up to actually place your iPhone X order?
If you're undecided, you could always check out everything you need to know about the iPhone X, or if you need some reasons not to pick up the phone, then you could always check out 5 reasons why you should skip it.
When you make your ultimate decision, click and vote in the poll above! Let us know the color, capacity, and the reasons why you're choosing what you're choosing in the comments below.
May the odds be ever in your favor.
Cella Lao Rousseau10-26-2017 04:36 PM“
Reader comments
Are you planning on preordering the iPhone X?
apple is done for me. not that its too expensive although a G note for a phone is insane, my problem is the company. my phone 6s plus was perfect till the newest 3 upgrades. apple said nothing wrong yet i can't hear people on the phone they can't hear me and i have to do a hard reset at least twice a day. they claim i have to wipe the phone and start from scratch and can't restore from backup. they also claim my crap battery life is my fault said i am charging it wrong lol. i told them to call my phone they said they aren't allowed. i said let me call you they said no. restore phone to factory and add contacts songs etc. do not restore from backup. i guess galaxy 9 is next for me
Sounds like you got a faulty model more than anything. The same thing could happen with the Galaxy phones.