Xbox vs. Playstation. iPhone vs. Android... There are these polarizing little pieces of tech that have the world divided in one way or another, but at the top of that list is the Windows vs. Mac (or iMac Pro right about now...) debate, and it's been raging for years.
Which is the better platform? Is there even a true winner? Some of these questions cannot be answered... (Mac vs PC: Which should you buy?, Tech Advisor)
The war between Mac and Windows devotees has been raging for decades… (Mac vs. Windows: Your Best Arguments, LifeHacker)
Why do these devices cause such loyalty and affections from users, when they could buy a perfectly good PC for a lot less money? (Mac vs PC, MacWorld)
Now we're asking the big question and want to know your thoughts: Are you switching from Windows? Maybe to an iMac Pro? Why or why not? Is there a particular Mac or Apple product that's stolen your Windows-loving heart?
We're wondering why you'd ever switch from Windows, so hop on into the iMore forums and join the discussion today about whether or not you'd go from Windows to iMac Pro!