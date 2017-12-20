Which is the better platform? Is there even a true winner? Some of these questions cannot be answered... (Mac vs PC: Which should you buy?, Tech Advisor)

The war between Mac and Windows devotees has been raging for decades… (Mac vs. Windows: Your Best Arguments, LifeHacker)

Why do these devices cause such loyalty and affections from users, when they could buy a perfectly good PC for a lot less money? (Mac vs PC, MacWorld)