Swift Playgrounds for the iPad is Apple's app that is designed to help kids (or really anyone) learn how to code. It's been an incredible education tool for many, and its live view of what your code is doing, up to, and including, animation and interactive 3D models makes coding much more visually exciting.

Apple announced that AR support (using ARKit) is coming to Swift Playgrounds! Not only will kids be able to see 3D models of Byte (the character that the code manipulates) but they will also be able to use the iPad camera to showcase Byte's virtual world within the real world.

We'll be updating you on everything we learn about AR support for Swift Playgrounds as we find out more.

