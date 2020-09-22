What you need to know
- Arlo has announced two new additions to its Essential camera lineup.
- The Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera includes color night vision capabilities and 1-year battery life.
- The Arlo Essential Camera covers all of the smart security basics for $99.
Arlo has introduced a pair of new wireless security cameras that bring greater battery life and new capabilities to its affordable Essential line. The Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera is available for pre-order starting today, and the Arlo Essential Camera, will hit Walmart stores this holiday season.
"Our feature-packed Essential Series offers wire-free cameras that are as easy to install as they are affordable, providing families with a range of features so they can choose the solution that's right for their home," said Tejas Shah, SVP product and chief information officer. "The Essential XL Spotlight camera highlights the collection, enabling continuous security and peace of mind with extended battery life. Perfect for installing in hard to access or busy locations, the Essential XL Spotlight camera offers homeowners up to 12 months of battery on a single charge for added convenience, whether it's serving as a standalone solution or complementing an existing Arlo ecosystem."
As its name suggests, the Arlo Essential XL Spotlight includes a powerful spotlight that can be set to turn on with motion detection, or manually through the Arlo app. The spotlight also allows the Essential XL camera to feature color night vision in addition to the traditional infrared black and white view.
The Essential XL sports a 130-degree field of view and captures video in 1080p high definition resolution. The wire-free Essential XL camera is weather resistant, and designed to be used year-round outdoors with an integrated rechargeable battery, that can last up to an entire year on a single charge. The camera also includes home security basics like two-way audio, remote streaming, cloud recording, and support for Amazon's Alexa, IFTTT and the Google Assistant.
Arlo's other new camera, the base Arlo Essential Camera, drops the smaller integrated light as seen in the Essential Spotlight Camera which was released earlier this year. The removal of the light brings the price of the camera down to an even more affordable price, just $99.99.
Just like with the Essential XL, the cheaper Essential Camera supports 1080p video, two-way audio, siren capabilities, 130-degree viewing angle, and weather resistance. The smaller camera lasts up to six-months on a charge, and both cameras do not require a separate Arlo hub as they connect directly to home networks over Wi-Fi.
The Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera is available for pre-orders today from Arlo.com and Bestbuy.com, for $149.99. The Arlo Essential Camera will be available at Walmart stores this holiday season with a retail price of $99.99.
Large and in-charge
Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera
Spotlight on battery life
The Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera is loaded with features including color night vision capabilities with its powerful integrated spotlight, and a massive battery that lasts up to a year on a single charge.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
