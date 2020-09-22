Arlo has introduced a pair of new wireless security cameras that bring greater battery life and new capabilities to its affordable Essential line. The Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera is available for pre-order starting today, and the Arlo Essential Camera, will hit Walmart stores this holiday season.

"Our feature-packed Essential Series offers wire-free cameras that are as easy to install as they are affordable, providing families with a range of features so they can choose the solution that's right for their home," said Tejas Shah, SVP product and chief information officer. "The Essential XL Spotlight camera highlights the collection, enabling continuous security and peace of mind with extended battery life. Perfect for installing in hard to access or busy locations, the Essential XL Spotlight camera offers homeowners up to 12 months of battery on a single charge for added convenience, whether it's serving as a standalone solution or complementing an existing Arlo ecosystem."

As its name suggests, the Arlo Essential XL Spotlight includes a powerful spotlight that can be set to turn on with motion detection, or manually through the Arlo app. The spotlight also allows the Essential XL camera to feature color night vision in addition to the traditional infrared black and white view.

The Essential XL sports a 130-degree field of view and captures video in 1080p high definition resolution. The wire-free Essential XL camera is weather resistant, and designed to be used year-round outdoors with an integrated rechargeable battery, that can last up to an entire year on a single charge. The camera also includes home security basics like two-way audio, remote streaming, cloud recording, and support for Amazon's Alexa, IFTTT and the Google Assistant.