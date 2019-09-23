What you need to know
- The Arlo Pro 3 has been announced with 2K HDR video recording, a built-in spotlight, and color night vision.
- This is the first in the Pro series with a built-in siren.
- It will be available for purchase starting this week from Best Buy and Arlo.com starting at $500 for a system with two cameras.
The Arlo lineup of wireless security cameras are some of the best on the market. In fact, the Arlo Pro 2 is our number one recommended wireless security camera with two-way audio. Now, things are about to get even better with Arlo's recent announcement of the Pro 3 camera.
The new Arlo Pro 3 camera bumps up the specs in a major way, starting with the new sensor used in the Pro 3 which is capable of recording video in 2K resolution with HDR for more detail in the shadows and highlights. It also features a super-wide 160-degree field of view with an integrated spotlight and color night vision.
All in all, the Pro 3 is the Superman of wireless security cameras. Plus, it has all the great stuff we loved about the Arlo Pro 2, such as a weather-resistant design, wire-free installation, and two-way audio.
The Arlo Pro 3 is also the first in the Pro series to feature a built-in siren. The siren can be triggered by motion, audio, or manually by using the app.
If you're looking to pick up the Arlo Pro 3, you can do so starting this week from Best Buy and Arlo.com. The starter kit, which includes two cameras and the SmartHub, retails for $500 and standalone cameras will run you $200 a piece.
Customers who purchase the Pro 3 system will also receive a three-month complimentary trial to Arlo Smart. This is Arlo's AI system with advanced detection of people, vehicles, animals, and packages. It also allows for customized activity zones, 911 access, and cloud storage for videos recorded in up to 2K in resolution.
