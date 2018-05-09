If you're a fan of such eerie and dark atmospheric games as Limbo and Playdead's INSIDE, get ready for another adventure that takes place in the darkest of environments with new and interesting puzzles to solve. Are you fighting darkness with light? Or is the darkness in you?

I don't know much about the upcoming Fracter game, developed by up-and-comer 4L Games. I can tell you that it's coming to iPhone and Android this summer and I'm already getting excited about what's to come.