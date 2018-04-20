In the quest to give cable and satellite companies the boot, we've seen the market for Internet-based live TV services pop up like crazy over the past few years. Following the release of DirecTV Now in 2016, AT&T's now gearing up to launch another service called "AT&T Watch."

According to The Wall Street Journal, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson announced the new service while speaking during the company's antitrust court hearing regarding its want to purchase Time Warner Inc.

Although we don't know which channels will be available with AT&T Watch or which platforms it'll support, there are a few key details to take note of. Perhaps most damning for some customers, AT&T Watch won't have any sports channels. We saw Philo introduce a similar package last November, and also similar to Philo, AT&T Watch will be incredibly cheap — just $15/month.

That pricing would make AT&T Watch considering cheaper than YouTube TV ($45/month), PlayStation Vue ($39/month+), and even AT&T's own DirecTV Now ($35/month+). The lack of sports will be a deal-breaker for some, but for people like myself who could care less about that, the service sounds rather compelling.

Stephenson said that AT&T wireless subscribers will get Watch for free, and the service is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Does this sound like something you'd be interested in?