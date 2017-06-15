Our friends at Thrifter are back with a sweet deal on a HomeKit-compatible smart lock for a great price!
Newegg is offering the second-generation August Smart Lock with HomeKit and Alexa compatibility for $179.99 with code EMCRGBF62, which is a match of the lowest price we've seen this year. Nearly every other retailer has it priced at $230, though Amazon has the silver version for just $187.38. Outside of Black Friday last year, today's deal is the best we've ever tracked for this nifty smart home component.
With features like auto-lock, temporary virtual keys and remote access (requires August Connect) the August Smart Lock adds a serious level of security as well as convenience to your home.
HomeKit and Alexa compatibility means you'll be able to unlock your front door using a voice command (welcome to the future)! It is one of our favorites, and 826 Amazon reviewers rate it 3.6 out of 5 stars.
