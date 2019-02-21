Aukey's offering 30% off its new Key Series B80 Bluetooth Earbuds in red or black when you enter promo code DOSL44AZ during checkout. That'll bring them down to $55.99 which looks to be their best price so far. If you're interested in the white pair, you'll want to clip the coupon on its product page to score this discount.

The B80 earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 and charge via USB-C. With a battery life of up to 8 hours, you might want to take along a portable power bank if you want to bring them on a trip. Three sizes of memory foam ear-tips and three silicone ear-tips are included so you can find your best fit, along with over-ear ear-hooks which really come in handy while exercising. Aukey includes a soft silicone case where you can keep them stored safely away with this purchase, as well as a two-year warranty.

At Amazon, over 80 customers left a review for these headphones resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

