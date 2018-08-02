The Aukey 4-port USB wall charger is down to $15.99 with code AUKEY048 on Amazon. This wall charger usually sells for around $20, and the code brings it down to one of the best prices we've seen for this model.

If your device can be powered by a USB cable, it can use this charger. It has a total output of 8A so every device can get a max charge even when you have four items plugged in. It uses a travel-friendly design with a foldable plug so you can take it when you're traveling. All Aukey devices are backed up with a two-year warranty.

See on Amazon