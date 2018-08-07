The Aukey dual USB port car charger is down to $7.01 with code AUKEYCR2 on Amazon. That price is about $6 off that it normally sells for and one of the best deals we've ever seen. With a charger this small and this inexpensive you could buy one for every vehicle and never go without a place to charge up again.

It's an ultra-compact charger made with aluminum alloy so it will sit flesh the edge of the car's outlet and just look like another part of your dashboard. It can do two devices at the same time with the maximum possible charging speeds, and it works with all USB compatible devices. The charger has a two-year warranty as well. Users give it 4.3 stars based on nearly 5,000 reviews.

See on Amazon