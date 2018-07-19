Aukey is well-known for making great accessories for our gadgets, including charging gear and Bluetooth add-ons. This mini Bluetooth speaker is no exception, and right now you can pick one up for its lowest price ever, just $14.99. It normally sells for almost double this.

Don't let the small package fool you, though. It has a 5W speaker inside and offers 10 hours of playback per charge. If you don't want everyone connecting their phone to your speaker via Bluetooth you can opt to use the Aux connection or microSD card slot instead. It also has a built-in mic which allows you to not only listen to music on it but also take phone calls when needed.

This speaker is backed by a 45-day money back guarantee and a 24-month warranty from Aukey.

