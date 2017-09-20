Can your desk encourage you to stand, remind you to drink water and order you a pizza? No? Well SmartDesk 3 can.

Autonomous announced the launch of the newest iteration of its SmartDesk in a press release today, and is claiming it's "the world's most powerful AI-powered standing desk."

SmartDesk 3 is physically similar to many other motorized sit-to-stand desks out there in that it uses electronic controls to raise or lower the desktop in order to accommodate a user whether they're seated or standing up. However, given that Autonomous prides itself on finding futuristic solutions for common office issues, the SmartDesk 3 has one key difference: a fully integrated touchscreen display powered by Autonomous' Smart Office AI literally embedded in the desk.

Founder and CEO of Autonomous, Duy Huynh, had this to say about how SmartDesk 3 fits into the company's vision:

SmartDesk 3 brings the office into the 21st century, creating a work place that is dynamic and responsive to your needs, which is consistent with our commitment to build products for the office of the future.

The embedded tablet has a 7" display and is powered by Autonomous' own OS platform, and has both Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities so it can interact with the apps on your phone. It features many of its own shortcuts, too - you can make coffee, order food, check the weather, play Spotify playlists, and even request a ride from Uber. Because the tablet syncs with Google Calendar, it will remind you of any meetings you might have throughout the day. And in addition to all of that, SmartDesk 3 monitors how long you sit or stand and reminds you to either stretch your legs or take a break to relax when it feels you need it. After using the AI for a week or so, it will learn your habits - say, when you usually start getting hungry - and begin to anticipate your needs.

The desk itself has height settings ranging from 24" to 50", and can lift up to 300 lbs of weight at 2.3" per second. Its base is made of industrial-grade steel while its surface is made of a durable combo of MDF (medium density fiberboard) and scratch-resistant veneer. It also boasts a dual motor, and the company claims it moves silently with absolutely no wobbling when in action.

The SmartDesk 3 is currently available for purchase on the Autonomous website, and right now you can cash in on an early bird special that will get you the desk for $500. However, after that limited stock has been grabbed up, the desk will cost $600.

Thoughts?

How do you feel about the SmartDesk 3? Do you think it's a smart buy or would you rather just get a normal motorized sit-to-stand desk and use your smartphone for the rest? Let us know in the comments!