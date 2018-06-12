Zoning out front of cartoons on TV is a completely normal part of the childhood summer experience. Everyone deserves rest and relaxation, no matter their age. However, whether you're a kiddo or an adult, that shouldn't be all you do. If you're a parent looking to enrich your child's summer with engaging, imaginative, and educational fun, you may consider checking out Wonder Workshop's free Summer of Wonder coding program.

For those unfamiliar with Wonder Workshop, it's essentially a company that creates small robots, called CleverBots, that help interest kiddos in coding at an early age by making it feel more like play and less like homework. They also offer tons of educational opportunities, allowing educators nationwide to bring coding into the classroom by scheduling demos, organizing robotics competitions, and more. Each robot is ready to go right out of the box, and helps encourage students to build critical thinking, creativity, communication, and collaboration skills.

The Summer of Wonder program specifically is a recently launched 12-week program that offers downloadable and printable hands-on activities, all of which are designed to introduce young people to STEM and coding through art. According to Wonder Workshop, these activities include a mix of puzzles and reading recommendations, as well as challenges for the company's award-winning Dash and Cue robots. Note that Summer of Wonder does sort of center around the bots, so if you don't already have one, you will need to purchase one from Wonder Workshop's store. Dash is priced at $149.99, while Cue is $199.99. If you prefer, you can also purchase Wonder Workshop's STEAM Summer Bundle for a limited time, which includes one Dash robot, one Stretch Kit, Dash Challenge cards, and a one-year digital access to the Code to Learn Cross-Curriciular Library for $189.99.

If you're interested in registering for the Summer of Wonder program, you can visit www.makewonder.com/summer to sign up. Again, it's totally free. Packet #1 is now available, and new packets will be available every two weeks. The last packet of the summer will be released on August 13th. And, if you want to get a better idea of all the super fun stuff you can do with Dash and Cue, check out the FunWithWonder hashtag on Twitter.

Thoughts? Questions?

Have you ever used a Wonder Workshop robot? If so, what was your (or your kiddo's) experience like? Share in the comments!