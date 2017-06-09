Father's Day is drawing near and here are some fantastic gift ideas!

Whether your dad is a burly outdoorsman, an avid gamer, or a stay-at-home type, here are 11 gift ideas that any dad will love!

This waterproof Bluetooth speaker will keep your father playing his best air guitar at the beach.

A little water never hurt anyone, and now a little water won't hurt Dad's favorite tunes. Whether he's jamming out at the beach or grilling by the pool in the backyard, he'll get to rock out 24/7 with the UE Boom 2!

Give your dad the gift of a virtual reality where he never has to mow the lawn!

Your dad does a lot of chores, which is why Playstation VR is perfect for escaping the work of everyday real life. Give your PS4-playing dad a well-deserved virtual vacation!

Help your dad keep track of all his stuff with this great indoor security camera!

Your Dad loves his toys and wants to keep them safe, which is why the Nest indoor security camera is perfect for keeping an eye on all his gadgets. Don't let your Dad stress about his favorite things going missing, and give him some peace of mind.

Let there be light! With the help of some smart ligtbulbs, your father will feel like a god!

This Philips Hue starter kit is a great way to let Dad control all the lights in his home. Armed with just a smartphone, dads everywhere can feel like they can control the sun! Your Dad is always telling you to make sure the lights are off when you leave the room, at least now he doesn't have to follow you around shutting them off behind you.

Catch all of your super dad's stunts on camera by getting him a fantastic action camera!

For the fearless dad in your life, the Go Pro Hero 5 can catch amazing footage of him rock climbing, kayaking, bungee jumping, or any other extreme sports Dad does. He'll be able to control the camera from his Apple Watch or iPhone, and he can take it with him anywhere, proving once and for all that he's a super dad!

With a high-capacity battery bank, your dad's phone will never run out of juice!

Dad always on the go? No problem! A portable power bank will keep his iPhone or iPad charged up at all times, meaning you can always give him a call via Facetime!

A beautiful leather iPhone case personalized just for him will leave your dad speechless.

Just because your dad is a tech-geek, doesn't mean you have to forget about the sentimental things in life. Get him this handmade leather case for his iPhone with his initial's monogrammed on the, side so he knows you care!

As long as Dad has a solid car mount, he'll never get lost on the roads again!

Make your dad's long daily commute much more bearable by getting him Spigen's fantastic car mount! Easy to install and even easier to use, dads everywhere can appreciate the convenience of having their phones accessible during a long drive. Plus, he'll never need help navigating his way to your place ever again!

Is your Dad picky about the temperature? A smart thermostat will keep him happy at whatever temperature he wants!

Controlled right from any smartphone, the Nest thermostat can change the temperature even when your dad is out of the house. He'll never have to worry about it being too hot or too cold again!

Dad's got a new fitness routine and a fitness tracker is the gift the doctor ordered!

Counting his steps, monitoring his heart rate, and tracking his sleep, the Fitbit Charge 2 is the perfect companion to a healthier lifestyle. Help your dad shed those unwanted pounds and give him the tool he needs to live a healthy lifestyle!

For the dad that needs to carry it all, this fashionable vest has a ton of pocket for all his tech gear!

Scottevest makes all sorts of clothes perfect for toting around all the gear your dad has available. This vest can fit two phones, a battery pack, and even an iPad all without adding too much extra bulk. The ultimate gift for the on-the-go dad in your life!

