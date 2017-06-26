Bad Boy Records documentary 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' premieres on Apple Music

Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story, the documentary from Sean "Diddy" Combs, is now available exclusively on Apple Music. The film chronicles the founding of Bad Boy Records as well as Combs' efforts to bring the Bad Boy family back together for last year's reunion concert.

From Apple Music:

Can't Stop Won't Stop explores the passion and personalities behind the empire, and goes inside the making of a movement and the staging of an unprecedented musical event. This is an intern-to-CEO story—a raw behind-the-scenes look at the legacy of Bad Boy through a complex portrait of its mastermind as Combs reunites the Family over a frantic three-week rehearsal period.

Apple initially purchased the rights to Can't Stop Won't Stop earlier this year following its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film is the latest piece of exclusive video content for Apple Music, which is also home to new original shows from Apple, including Planet of the Apps and the upcoming Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

Apple Music subscribers can check out Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story on Apple Music right now.