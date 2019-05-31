The Dungeons & Dragons resurgence has done wonders for the popularity of tabletop role-playing games, and now that success is bridging the gap to modern consoles. It's sometimes hard to justify enhancing decades-old video games, but Skybound and Beamdog have teamed up to do just that to bring Baldur's Gate, Planetscape: Torment, Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Pack, Icewind Dale, and Planetscape: Torment: Enhanced will hit store shelves first starting on September 24, 2019 in North America. Neverwinter Nights will hit the market on December 3, 2019 in North America. They will release in other territories three days after their initial North American releases, respectively.

Each will release digitally and at physical retail for $50 and contain the following according to Skybound:

The Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition Pack: Celebrating the series' 20th anniversary, the original Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition and its sequel, Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition, return with all DLC and restored quest content, as well as the Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear expansion, featuring new original content developed by Beamdog to bridge the two games.

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition / Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition: Two must-play games and all their DLC in one package – the chilling Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, plus its expansions, and the enhanced edition of 1999's RPG of the Year, Planescape: Torment.

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition: The 2002 Computer RPG of the Year and all its DLC deliver 10 standalone D&D-based adventures featuring co-op and online multiplayer.

According to Beamdog, these titles will be upgraded with "native support for high-resolution widescreen displays, controls optimized for console controllers, new standalone content, new characters and classes, new voice sets, expanded character creation options, improved multiplayer functionality, redesigns of the UI and UX, bug fixes, balance changes and more."

This announcements comes amid rumors that Baldur's Gate 3 is in the works from Divinity: Original Sin developer Larian Studios. The company had put up an image on its website teasing the number three, and while many believed this to be a reference to a possible Divinity: Origin Sin III, fans were quick to discover that the HTML code hints that it is actually related to Baldur's Gate 3, which would be officially licensed by Dungeons & Dragons makers Wizards of the Coast.

Baldur's Gate 3 has not been confirmed, but you can officially start the hype train to E3.