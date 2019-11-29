There are many Bluetooth wireless headphones out there on sale for Black Friday, but one of the best deals we've found so far are the Bang & Olufsen H9i headphones. These are some of the higher end headphones that you can find on the market, and right now, they're at an amazingly cheap price for Black Friday.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Wireless Headphones feature a gorgeous design and the incredible sound quality that Bang & Olufsen is known for. The H9i has active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and multiple microphones for enhanced voice call quality.

Bang & Olufsen is a higher end brand that is well-known for all of their audio products. Our own Special Projects Manager, Derek Kessler , has the Beoplay H9i headphones, and shares some of his thoughts:

They are super comfortable, lightweight, and have a beautiful design. They have a very balanced and clean soundstage with the Bang & Olufsen signature sound. However, while the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is good, it's not amazing. But it does have USB-C charging!

Normally, the Beoplay H9i headphones are around $475, so the $269 price right now is an amazing price.

With the Beoplay H9i headphones, you can take calls easily with on-device touch controls. You can also enjoy the convenience with the proximity sensor that detects when the headphones are off, which pauses audio automatically, and starts it back up again when you put them back on.

The ANC is hybrid, meaning that it reduces both high and low-frequency background noises. You can simply turn on the Transparency mode with a swipe on the touchpad when you want to tune in to the outside world.

There is also a new bass port for Deep sound, and two microphones provide enhanced voice call clarity. The person you're speaking with will never realize that you're using headphones to talk to them!

To top it all off, the Beoplay H9i headphones can be paired with up to two devices at once, and there is a Bluetooth range of 121 feet. This means you can enjoy your music anywhere, without needing your device next to you. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i also has about 18 hours of battery life when using it through Bluetooth and having the ANC on, and there is an intelligent Battery Saver mode if you need it.

