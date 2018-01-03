Amazon has the Yi 2.7-inch 1080p Dash Camera on sale for $29.99 when you apply coupon code ABBFY96S at checkout. That saves you about $10 off the normal price of this camera, which received 4.4 out of 5 stars from 31 customer reviews. If you don't already have one, make sure to pick up a microSD card so you have extra storage space.
Features include:
- Loop recording
- Easy installation
- 130 Wide Angle Lens
- 2.7-inch 16:9 HD LCD Widescreen
- 1080p resolution at 30fps
- Night vision
- Wi-Fi enabled
- Built-in microphone / speaker
- Connects via iOS / Android app
A dash camera is to your car what a security camera is to your home. You'll always have proof of fault for accidents, even at night. You might even catch some cool meteor footage.