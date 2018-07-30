If you've never been to the Osheaga music festival, it's a sight to behold. Over a hundred thousand sweaty, happy people crammed into Parc Jean-Drapeau on Sainte-Hélène's Island, just off Montreal's southeast tip to watch some of the best bands in the world.

This year, it's taking place August 3 to 5, and some of the headliners include Florence+The Machine, The National, Arctic Monkeys, Post Malone, Anderson .Paak, St. Vincent, and many, many others. The star power is so studded, in fact, that Apple has decided to bring its Beats 1 crew to Canada for just the second time to air during the entire festival.

UK-based anchor, Matt Wilkinson, who was brought in about six months ago, will spend the three days interviewing some of the biggest artists from the show, which will air in between the regularly-scheduled programming. The last time Beats 1 aired in Canada was for an exclusive interview between Zane Lowe and Drake for the launch of his record, VIEWS. These days, Drake is breaking all sorts of streaming records with Scorpion, his latest 25-song album, which just surpassed 10 billion streams.