Apple-owned Beats has introduced four new colors of its Solo3 Wireless headphones. The colors, Asphalt Gray, Brick Red, Break Blue, and Turf Green are not yet available from Apple, however, they are in stock at UK retailer John Lewis. The headphones will also reportedly be situated in the menswear section of Target retail stores in the United States.

According to MacRumors, these headphones will be available in Apple Retail Stores at some point:

A separate tipster has mentioned that the new colors for the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones will also be available in Apple retail stores, with stock already arriving as of yesterday, August 24.

The Beats Solo3 Wireless debuted in fall 2016 and were one of three sets of Beats headphones to include the W1 wireless chip, which allows the headphones to be easily paired with an iPhone running iOS 10 or later.

