The Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds are down to $179 today only at Newegg. You can get this deal in Black, Navy, Ivory, or Moss colorways. That's over $70 off the earbuds' regular price and the lowest we have seen them go in new condition, beating retailer-wide price drops to $200 at places like Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart for a limited time.

Listen to this Beats Powerbeats Pro Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat and water-resistant. $179.00 $249.95 $71 off See at Newegg

Our review of the Powerbeats Pro gave the earbuds 4.5 stars out of 5. These earbuds compete directly with the Apple AirPods and are one of the few pairs to include the Apple H1 chip, making these earbuds very smooth with Apple products. They also work great with all kinds of non-Apple products, too, thanks to responsive Bluetooth technology. Lory Gil said in her review, "I've never been happier with a pair of in-ear headphones before... They're incredibly comfortable... have rich and well-balanced EQ for an amazing listening experience, and stay put in your ears."

The Powerbeats Pro are some of the best wireless headphones for sports. They have very good sweat and water resistance thanks to an IPX4 rating. They also have a long-lasting battery with up to nine hours on a single charge for each bud. Use the included charging case to add another 24 hours of time before you ever have to plug in anywhere and recharge.

The in-ear and hook design keep the earbuds on your head no matter how intense your gym visits get. Plus, both buds have physical media controls so you can adjust things like volume and play/pause on the fly. You will get four eartip sizes with your order, too, so you can find a perfect fit.

Users on Amazon give the Powerbeats Pro 4.4 stars out of 5 based on over 16,000 reviews. If you're unsure whether the Powerbeats Pro or the AirPods Pro are right for you, we have a handy comparison that goes through all of the pros and cons of each to help you decide.