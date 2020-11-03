If you want to secure a job in finance, marketing, or sales today, being able to work with data is essential. In particular, recruiters are looking for people with Microsoft Excel skills. Featuring eight courses, The Complete Excel Excellence Bundle can help you learn the software inside out. Right now, you can pick up the training for just $39.99.
If you work in an office environment, you have probably navigated a spreadsheet before. But what do you know about formulas, functions, and automation?
This bundle reveals all, with 47 hours of training from expert instructors. Through hands-on video lessons, you discover how to create your first workbook, format large data sets, and run advanced analysis.
The training also looks at VBA, the programming language that allows data experts to create custom workflows. This starts at beginner level, but you should come away with expert knowledge and a certificate of completion for each course.
It's worth $648 in total, but you can get the bundle today for just $39.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
Bank of Ireland now supports Apple Pay on iPhone and Apple Watch
Anyone banking with Bank of Ireland can now set up Apple Pay on their iPhone and Apple Watch.
Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger is coming soon if this certification is correct
Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger was announced last month but with no expected ship date. That sounds worryingly AirPower-like, but it looks like this thing is real. And coming soon.
Apple posts placeholder video for November 10 event on YouTube
You can now sign up to be reminded when Apple's "One More Thing" event goes live on November 10 at 10:00 AM PST.
Deck the trees with smart holiday lights and get festive with it!
The holidays are almost upon us once again, so it's time to get festive! These smart holiday lights will definitely get your entire house in the spirit.