Machine learning has become more important than ever, as the world looks to automate more daily tasks and collect more data. The problem is understanding Machine learning and data science is no simple feat. Even if you have a programming background, it can be hard to know where to start; don't worry, iMore Digital Offers has you covered.
With this complete Machine Learning& Data Science Certification Training Bundle you can get access to 8 courses with a combined 48 hours of content and more at anytime you want it. These courses are tailor-made to teach you everything you need to know about machine learning, data science, and data analysis you'll need to move up in your career, or even start a new one!
Some of the other benefits of the bundle include:
- Learn about Tensorflow & Keras installation.
- Understand the workings of Pandas and Numpy.
- Discover how to create artificial neural networks and deep learning structures.
- Get an introduction to powerful R-based packages for time series analysis.
- Carry out basic data pre-processing and wrangling in R studio.
You'll want to take advantage of this $35 bundle to get yourself started down the right path. Whether it is something you want to turn into a career at some point or just a way to try and make a few extra bucks, this bundle is worth checking out.
You'd normally over $1,500 for a training bundle this extensive, making the $35 price tag a 97% savings through iMore Digital Offers.
Stop waiting for the future and be a part of developing the future! Don't miss out on your chance to learn everything about machine learning, data collection, and data analysis!