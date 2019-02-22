Machine learning has become more important than ever, as the world looks to automate more daily tasks and collect more data. The problem is understanding Machine learning and data science is no simple feat. Even if you have a programming background, it can be hard to know where to start; don't worry, iMore Digital Offers has you covered.

With this complete Machine Learning& Data Science Certification Training Bundle you can get access to 8 courses with a combined 48 hours of content and more at anytime you want it. These courses are tailor-made to teach you everything you need to know about machine learning, data science, and data analysis you'll need to move up in your career, or even start a new one!