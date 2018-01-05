OK ,so enough with the puns. Belkin's got a big list of wireless chargers on the horizon for mid-2018 and the new line is called BOOST↑UP. Belkin branded wireless charging pads, stands, and car mounts are all coming in spring or summer of 2018, as well as a dual wireless charging pad similar to Apple's foretold AirPower wireless charger and a commercial-grade wireless charging system for industries like hotels, offices, and classrooms.

If you don't own an iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus, you won't be left out. Belkin also has a couple of wired chargers on the horizon, including a USB-C power bank, a 27-watt fast-charging wall plug with a USB-C port, and a dual-port 27-watt USB-C and 12-watt USB-A wall plug.

Here's a list of everything coming from Belkin by summer 2018.

BOOST↑UP™ Bold Wireless Charging Pad

Universal wireless charging pad supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed

10W output charge delivers faster wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices

Variety of colors allows for personalization and device matching

Engineered to minimize the amount of electromagnetic noise and to ensure full device functionality

Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick

Power adapter included

Availability Spring/Summer 2018

BOOST↑UP™ Wireless Charging Stand

Universal wireless charging stand supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed

10W output charge delivers faster wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices

Ultimate positioning – the uniquely designed stand supports landscape and portrait mode in its natural state

Significant amount of shielding, precision resistors, premium materials and components inside of the charging pad provides maximum charging efficiency and peace of mind

Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick

Power adapter included

Availability Spring/Summer 2018

BOOST↑UP™ Wireless Charging Car Mount

Universal wireless charging pad supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed

10W output charge delivers faster wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices

Ultimate positioning – supports mounting on dash or window, with adjustability to accommodate for different phone sizes

Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick

Charges upon contact while maintaining full device functionality including use of WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, LTE and other forms of data consumption and maintaining healthy battery life

Extra USB port for additional charging option

Availability Summer 2018

BOOST↑UP™ Dual Wireless Charging Pad

Universal wireless charging pad supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed

10W output charge on each side delivers faster wireless charging to two devices at the same time

Two pads allow for multi-device / multi-accessory needs

Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick

Qi technology brings convenience to charging devices and batteries

Availability Summer 2018

BOOST↑UP™ Wireless Charging System

Commercial-grade wireless charging system for public applications

Versatile mounting options include top-mount, flush-mount, or sub-surface mount

Designed for commercial applications including conference rooms, user desktops, retail, restaurants, hospitality/hotels, etc.

Availability Summer 2018

Pocket Power USB-C 10K

Lightweight power pack will fast charge Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 enabled devices up to 80% in 35 minutes

Portable and sleek design to fit into your pocket

Non-scratch enclosure that won't scratch devices

Availability Spring 2018

Home Charger 27W

Power Delivery technology enables optimal, safe and fast charging

Charges larger devices such as Ultrabooks, MacBooks and tablets

Availability Summer 2018

Dual Port Home Charger 27W + USB-C to USB-A Cable

Power Delivery technology enables optimal, safe and fast charging

Multi-device charging support provides 27W power delivery output from the USB-C port and 12W output from the USB-A port

Availability Summer 2018

