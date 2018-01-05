OK ,so enough with the puns. Belkin's got a big list of wireless chargers on the horizon for mid-2018 and the new line is called BOOST↑UP. Belkin branded wireless charging pads, stands, and car mounts are all coming in spring or summer of 2018, as well as a dual wireless charging pad similar to Apple's foretold AirPower wireless charger and a commercial-grade wireless charging system for industries like hotels, offices, and classrooms.
If you don't own an iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus, you won't be left out. Belkin also has a couple of wired chargers on the horizon, including a USB-C power bank, a 27-watt fast-charging wall plug with a USB-C port, and a dual-port 27-watt USB-C and 12-watt USB-A wall plug.
Here's a list of everything coming from Belkin by summer 2018.
BOOST↑UP™ Bold Wireless Charging Pad
- Universal wireless charging pad supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed
- 10W output charge delivers faster wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices
- Variety of colors allows for personalization and device matching
- Engineered to minimize the amount of electromagnetic noise and to ensure full device functionality
- Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick
- Power adapter included
- Availability Spring/Summer 2018
BOOST↑UP™ Wireless Charging Stand
- Universal wireless charging stand supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed
- 10W output charge delivers faster wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices
- Ultimate positioning – the uniquely designed stand supports landscape and portrait mode in its natural state
- Significant amount of shielding, precision resistors, premium materials and components inside of the charging pad provides maximum charging efficiency and peace of mind
- Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick
- Power adapter included
- Availability Spring/Summer 2018
BOOST↑UP™ Wireless Charging Car Mount
- Universal wireless charging pad supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed
- 10W output charge delivers faster wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices
- Ultimate positioning – supports mounting on dash or window, with adjustability to accommodate for different phone sizes
- Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick
- Charges upon contact while maintaining full device functionality including use of WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, LTE and other forms of data consumption and maintaining healthy battery life
- Extra USB port for additional charging option
- Availability Summer 2018
BOOST↑UP™ Dual Wireless Charging Pad
- Universal wireless charging pad supports Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at optimal speed
- 10W output charge on each side delivers faster wireless charging to two devices at the same time
- Two pads allow for multi-device / multi-accessory needs
- Charges through most cases up to 3mm thick
- Qi technology brings convenience to charging devices and batteries
- Availability Summer 2018
BOOST↑UP™ Wireless Charging System
- Commercial-grade wireless charging system for public applications
- Versatile mounting options include top-mount, flush-mount, or sub-surface mount
- Designed for commercial applications including conference rooms, user desktops, retail, restaurants, hospitality/hotels, etc.
- Availability Summer 2018
Pocket Power USB-C 10K
- Lightweight power pack will fast charge Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 enabled devices up to 80% in 35 minutes
- Portable and sleek design to fit into your pocket
- Non-scratch enclosure that won't scratch devices
- Availability Spring 2018
Home Charger 27W
- Power Delivery technology enables optimal, safe and fast charging
- Charges larger devices such as Ultrabooks, MacBooks and tablets
- Availability Summer 2018
Dual Port Home Charger 27W + USB-C to USB-A Cable
- Power Delivery technology enables optimal, safe and fast charging
- Multi-device charging support provides 27W power delivery output from the USB-C port and 12W output from the USB-A port
- Availability Summer 2018