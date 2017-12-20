The holidays are a time when people tend to get lots of new gizmos and gadgets that need to be charged, and unfortunately, they don't each come with their own wall outlet to use. Odds are that you want to keep your gear safe from surges while charging it, and it doesn't hurt anything to be able to charge more than two things from any outlet, right?

Well, today only you can pick up Belkin's SurgePlus wall mountable surge protector for $13.95, which happens to be about $6 lower than its regular price. This surge protector has six AC outlets and two USB ports and protects against electrical spikes of up to 900 Joules.