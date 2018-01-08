Belkin's Wemo Bridge brings Wemo accessories to HomeKit

Belkin has launched its new home automation hub that will connect its Wemo accessories to Apple's HomeKit system. Announced at CES 2018 , lets customers who have purchased Wemo products and HomeKit-enabled accessories get the best of both worlds and control them all from within Apple's Home app.

The bridge connects to your home Wi-Fi router through a built-in ethernet cable. Once you've got it set up, your Wemo accessories should appear in Apple's Home app alongside any HomeKit products that you've got. From there, they'll just work like any other HomeKit device so long as the Bridge remains plugged in.

The Belkin Wemo Bridge is available for order today for $39.99, with orders shipping next week.

