Best 4K TVs for Disney+ iMore 2019
As soon as Disney+ was announced, there were a lot of questions regarding what the streaming service would offer, other than the lineup of content. The company delivered — Disney+ supports videos with 4K, Ultra HD, or HDR content, providing for a great viewing experience. With that said, we have found some of the best 4K TVs you should consider if you plan on subscribing to Disney+ now that it's available.
- Best overall: Samsung QN55Q60 QLED 4K TV
- Built-in Chromecast: VIZIO M-Series
- Bang for the buck: TCL 55S425 4K Roku TV
- Get Fire TV: Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition
- Android TV onboard: Hisense 55H8F 4K Ultra HD TV
- Bells and whistles: Samsung Q90 QLED Smart TV
- Nanocell greatness: LG Nano 8 Series TV
- Best TV for Avengers: LG C9 OLED 4K TV
- Flagship specs without the price: TCL 6-series QLED TV
Best overall: Samsung QN55Q60 QLED 4K TVStaff pick
Samsung makes some of the best display panels, and the same goes for the TV lineup. The QN55Q60 4K TV not only sports 4K HDR capabilities but also supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice support. There is even built-in Bixby voice along with SmartThings to connect to your existing smart home setup.
Built-in Chromecast: VIZIO M-Series
Getting support for Google Assistant is all fine and dandy, but the VIZIO M-Series steps it up a notch with a built-in Chromecast. That means you can find the latest show from Disney+ and cast it to your new VIZIO TV with ease. 4K Ultra HD is onboard, along with Dolby Vision HDR, for improved video playback.
Bang for the buck: TCL 55S425 4K Roku TV
Are you looking for something more feature-packed than a Chromecast? Then the TCL 55S425 4K TV is great as it has a built-in Roku for your smart TV needs. Disney+ will run on Roku devices, and the 55S425 offers 4K HDR picture quality, while also being compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice controls.
Get Fire TV: Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition
What's the point of spending extra money to stream content if you can get it built right into your TV? Amazon partnered with Toshiba to make a line of 4K HDR televisions with a Fire TV built-in. This TV includes an Alexa-enabled voice remote, along with offering 4K UHD playback with Dolby Vision included.
Android TV onboard: Hisense 55H8F 4K Ultra HD TV
Hisense may not be one of the first recommendations you hear about for televisions, but the 55H8F should be. This 4K UHD TV has a built-in Android TV along with Motion Rate 240, which reduces potential lag in fast-action moments during shows and movies. The 55H8F is a fantastic value and is perfect for enjoying your new Disney+ subscription.
Bells and whistles: Samsung Q90 QLED Smart TV
If money is no object, then you should look no further than the Samsung Q90 QLED Smart TV. Although you won't get a built-in Chromecast or Roku, there are still plenty of smarts with the help of Bixby, Google, Alexa, and Samsung's own SmartThings smart home technology. With HDR10+, you are getting the best video playback quality possible, and Samsung aimed to improve viewing angles making it, so there isn't a bad seat in the house.
Nanocell greatness: LG Nano 8 Series TV
LG's Nano 8 Series of televisions is a bit different with its built-in Intelligent Processor, which helps to power all of the AI features such as smart home assistants. Plus, the processor helps with the picture quality, as it will help to tune your TV to match the content you are watching and provide a better viewing experience than similar options.
Best TV for Avengers: LG C9 OLED 4K TV
Ready to watch an Avengers marathon? There's no better way to experience it than with the vibrant colors and deep, immersive blacks offered on an LG OLED TV. The LG C9 is the third generation of LG's OLED TV range and comes with a gorgeous design, amazing OLED panel and excellent speakers.
Flagship specs without the price: TCL 6-series QLED TV
If you want the best bang-for-your-buck TV to watch Disney+, look no further than the TCL 6-series QLED TV. It has All the benefits of a QLED, without the hefty price tag. New to 2019, it brings the immersive TV experience we expect for a fraction of the price and comes with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and more. The Disney+ app is already available on the Roku TV OS, which this TV runs on, so you'll be ready to stream right out of the box!
Enjoy the new streaming content
There are so many different televisions available on the market. It can be challenging to find one that has just about everything you could want. With the Samsung QN55Q60, those concerns can be put to rest. This television offers a QLED 4K panel with HDR10+ for an even better HDR experience than similar products. Samsung also packed plenty of smart home functionality with support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Bixby Voice, and Samsung SmartThings.
For those who want all the bells and whistles, and money is no object, look no further than the Samsung Q90 QLED Smart TV. This television offers enhanced viewing angles, Samsung's Quantum Dots technology for a better viewing experience, and an ultra-slim design that will fit in with any room decor.
