Best 4K TVs for Disney+ iMore 2019

As soon as Disney+ was announced, there were a lot of questions regarding what the streaming service would offer, other than the lineup of content. The company delivered — Disney+ supports videos with 4K, Ultra HD, or HDR content, providing for a great viewing experience. With that said, we have found some of the best 4K TVs you should consider if you plan on subscribing to Disney+ now that it's available.

Enjoy the new streaming content

There are so many different televisions available on the market. It can be challenging to find one that has just about everything you could want. With the Samsung QN55Q60, those concerns can be put to rest. This television offers a QLED 4K panel with HDR10+ for an even better HDR experience than similar products. Samsung also packed plenty of smart home functionality with support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Bixby Voice, and Samsung SmartThings.

For those who want all the bells and whistles, and money is no object, look no further than the Samsung Q90 QLED Smart TV. This television offers enhanced viewing angles, Samsung's Quantum Dots technology for a better viewing experience, and an ultra-slim design that will fit in with any room decor.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.