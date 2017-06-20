What are the must-have accessories for any new MacBook? Here's my list!

I've had a 12-inch MacBook since they first launched in March of 2015 and I've been using one ever since. As ultralights go, Apple got almost everything ultra-right. Almost. Luckily, there ain't nothing wrong with it a few great accessories can't fix. And, since Apple hasn't changed the design of the 12-inch MacBook since launch, what works for the original works for the 2nd- and 3rd-generation models as well.

USB-C to USB-A adapter

Just because Apple went all-in on USB-C doesn't mean all your existing peripherals magically went USB-C along with it. So, unless you want to buy all new cables, you cang get a couple USB-C to USB-A adapters and use them when and as needed.

Apple sells these for $19, but you can find cheaper third-party alternatives.

See at Amazon





Lightning to USB-C cable

Sure, I just told you to get the USB-C to USB-A adapter instead of buying new cables but this is the exception to the rule. Here's why: Not only does it let you plug in your iPhone or iPad directly to your MacBook, it can also double as a super-fast iPad charger. You just need Apple's 29W Adapter to go with it.

$25 for the 1m, $35 for the 2m.

See at Amazon





USB-C power adapter extension cord

The 12-inch MacBook has good battery life but let's face it — if you're going to want to shut down a coffee shop, you're going to need to plug in to do it. And, given the layout of many shops, you may need a little help to reach the outlet. Apple used to include an extension cord in the box, but that's gone the way of the MagSafe. So, now, if you want a little help reaching that distant plug, you've got to buy it.

If you have one from an older MacBook you can make do with, that's great. Otherwise, it's $19.

See at Amazon



Kanex USB-C SD reader

The 12-inch MacBook may have only one USB-C port but it has precisely zero SDHC card readers. If all you shoot with is your iPhone, that won't be a problem. If you still shoot with your DSLR or Micro 4/3, though, you'll need the Kanex's USB-C SD Reader. It's small. It's versatile (SD, mini SD, micro SD, MMC). And it transfers data at 5 Gbps. All for just $25.

See at Amazon



HyperDrive 5-in-1 Hub

With only one USB-C port, adapter space on the 12-inch MacBook is at a premium. So, if you need more ports for your gear, you need the HyperDrive Hub. It's got 2x USB-A 3.0 ports, an SDXC card reader, and a micro SDXC card reader. It also comes in the same metallic finishes as the MacBook so it looks as good as it works. $49.

See at HyperShop





AirPods

If you're going to have a MacBook that's born to be wireless you should have a set of headphones that match. There are lots of great Bluetooth headphones options out there, but AirPods are something special. Get them for your iPhone but use them with your MacBook.

See at Apple



Your must have accessories?

How did you outfit your new 12-inch MacBook? Any accessories I should add to this list? Let me know in the comments.