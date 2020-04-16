Best iPhone SE (2020) accessories iMore 2020

You've got a new iPhone SE, now what? At the very least, you'll want a new case. Since the dimensions of the new iPhone SE match the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, cases will be interchangeable between these models. One of my all-time favorite cases is OtterBox's Otter + Pop Symmetry Case because it's tough, functional, and good-looking.

Of course you'll need a case for your iPhone SE. It's the same size and shape as the iPhone 8, so cases are interchangeable between the two models. I love this case because it's as if OtterBox and PopSocket had a baby. Get trusted OtterBox protection with the classic Symmetry series, plus a built-in PopSocket for a secure grip and a kickstand for video viewing. You can even purchase multiple PopSockets to change up the look. Note that even though the PopSocket folds flat, it still may interfere with some wireless chargers. Choose from six different case colors and many more PopSocket designs that suit your tastes. Pros: Trusted protection without excess bulk

Secure PopSocket grip/stand built in

Lots of colors and designs from which to choose Cons: May be too bulky for some

May not work with some wireless chargers

There is no more perfect fit for an iPhone than a case designed by Apple itself specifically for the iPhone SE. The case is quite thin and elegant so it doesn't obsure the beautiful lines of the iPhone. This is for the careful user who is unlikely to have any major iPhone drops and doesn't want a lot of extra bulk. Wireless charging works perfectly and of course the case has that famous Apple logo on the back. Choose from three colors: Black, White, and Pink Sand. Pros: Beautiful and slim

Wireless charging compatible

Perfect fit Cons: No additional functionality

Not as protective as bulkier cases

Best Screen Protector: Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

A screen protector is a must for your iPhone SE. Not only does it offer some protection in case you drop your phone, it keeps your screen from developing micro-scratches and nicks from just normal wear and tear over time. I like this one from Spigen because it comes with an installation kit that makes it dead simple to apply your screen protector perfectly every time. You get two in a package so you can share with a friend or keep one as a spare. Pros: Installation kit guides perfect application

Tempered glass rated at 9H hardness

Compatible with any case

Oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints Cons: Not edge-to-edge

Best Wireless Charger: Anker PowerWave II Charging Stand

While a wireless charger isn't a must, it sure is a convenience. I like this one from Anker because it's fairly future-proof — even though iPhones currently can use only 7.5 watts, this charger actually goes up to 15 watts, so your next several phones are probably going to be able to charge quickly as well. This charging stand charges up your iPhone quickly and in an upright position so you can still use your phone easily while it charges. Unlike most wireless charging stands, this one allows you to charge your iPhone horizontally or vertically. Pros: Fast wireless charging

Uses just the right amount of power for your device, up to 15 watts

Charges upright and horizontal or vertical for easy access while charging

Comes with its own power adapter Cons: Somewhat pricey

Best Wireless Headphones: Apple AirPods

If you want good wireless headphones, you're going to have to spend a decent amount of money. Apple's AirPods (second generation) are a great product for the money. Sure, the AirPods Pro are even better with active noise cancellation, but substantially more expensive. The regular AirPods are the ones to get if you want Apple technology without spending a ton of money, much like the iPhone SE itself is a great way to get modern Apple technology without breaking the bank. AirPods are so easy to pair with the iPhone, and they just work in a way that's almost magical. Listen to music, videos, and podcasts, make and take phone calls and video calls, and access Siri with your voice. If you wish to spend a little more, you can get them with a wireless charging case. Pros: Easy pairing setup

High quality audio and voice

Control your music with a tap

Siri access

Charge quickly within case Cons: Somewhat pricey

One size doesn't necessarily fit all

Best Selfie Stick/Stand: Adonit V-Grip

The Adonit V-Grip is a nice addition to any iPhoneographer's dream toolkit. It holds any model iPhone tenaciously, and gives you a better grip on your phone. It also acts as a stand, which can be oriented vertically or horizontally so you can FaceTime or watch videos. It's a telescoping selfie stick that extends to nearly 20 inches. A detachable Bluetooth remote shutter is included. Plus, it's compatible with a number of other photography accessories. You can attach it to just about any sort of camera rig since the 1/4-inch standard screw on the bottom attaches to tripods, monopods, video sliders, stabilizers, and more. The universal cold shoe mount on top lets you attach standard camera lights and microphones. A thoughtful little hole on the bottom even allows you to attach a wrist loop. Pros: Compact and secure stand, both horizontal and vertical orientation

Selfie stick extends to nearly 20 inches (500 millimeters)

Bluetooth shutter remote

1/4-inch standard screw attaches to tripods and more

Universal cold shoe mount Cons: Somewhat pricey

Best Fitness Armband: Trianium Armband

The Trianium Armband is universal, designed to fit any virtually any model iPhone or other smartphones on the market. Constructed from neoprene and fastened with velcro, it adjusts to fit any arm up to 14 inches around. The built-in protective screen cover is touchscreen compatible, so you can change your music, answer calls, and more without removing your phone. However, the phone cannot read your fingerprint through the screen cover, so keep that in mind. The water-resistant design holds up to sweaty workouts. A tiny pocket lets you store a key or other small items. Headphone and charger cutouts conveniently allow you to plug in without removing your phone. Comfort grip dots hold the armband in place on your arm, so it doesn't slip down. Trianium even has you covered with a lifetime warranty. Pros: Touchscreen compatible screen cover

Universal fit

Key pocket

Lifetime warranty Cons: Can't read fingerprint through cover

Best Car Mount: Totallee Wireless Car Charger

Totallee's Wireless Car Charger is an elegantly designed vent car mount plus wireless charger for iPhone and other smartphones. Attach it to your car's air vent and adjust the ball-and-socket joint any way you like it. Point it left or right, set it horizontally or vertically — whatever works best for you. Twist the neck to tighten it in exactly the spot you want it. Place your iPhone into the cradle and watch the powered arms close around your phone. Turn off the car and the arms release. Don't want to wait? Tap the release button on either side to power the arms open or closed anytime. When you arrive at your destination, your phone will be charged up and ready to go. Pros: Wireless charger

Secure vent phone mount

Opens and closes automatically or with a tap

Streamlined good looks

Fast charging up to 10 watts Cons: Somewhat pricey