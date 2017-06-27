Whether you already own a 9.7-inch iPad Pro or found one for a discount (thanks to its new 10.5-inch sibling), the smaller-sized iPad Pro is a great machine for on-the-go tasks. Now you just need to accessorize!

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is here, but that doesn't mean the 9.7-inch iPad Pro is any less important: Its powerful specs make it a worthy contender for iOS 11 and all the mobile computing you might find yourself needing to do. The only thing that can make it better is decking it out with all the best gear.

Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is sort of a given. Apple Pencil support is one of the main reasons to choose the Pro line of iPads over their non-pro siblings.

The pressure- and tilt-sensitive Pencil is just under 7 inches, features a magnetic cap, connects to your iPad over Bluetooth, and retails at $99. Apple Pencil touts 12 hours of battery life and when it's running low on battery, you've got options: You can use the included charging adapter or just stick it in the Lightning port on your iPad to give it a quick charge — 15 seconds of charging in iPad Pro gives you 30 minutes of battery life.

I encourage you to check out Apple's Apple Pencil page which features loads of information, including explanatory animations, specs, and illustrations created by artists using Apple Pencil.

If you're an artist, a notetaker, or just someone who likes to dabble in the latest, greatest tech, you've gotta pick up an Apple Pencil when you buy an iPad Pro.

Apple Pencil Case

I mean, if you're gonna get an Apple Pencil you might as well get Apple's new $29 Pencil Case. The durable leather case comes in four colors: Black, Midnight Blue, Taupe, and Saddle Brown.

The case is precisely designed to fit your Apple Pencil and keeps it protected and all in one piece. That magnetic cap is great when you need to charge (or fidget), but not so great when you're trying to transport it between locations. Better to keep yourself from having to replace the cap on your not-inexpensive Apple Pencil by grabbing this case.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Apple's Smart Keyboard is one of my all-time favorite accessories. It's a lot like the Smart Cover in that it magnetizes perfectly in place to the side of your iPad and keeps the screen protected, but this one features — as the name might suggest — a built-in keyboard.

For some, the texture of the keyboard is displeasing. For me, it's wonderful. It feels a bit like a nylon watch strap and makes a pleasing noise when you run your fingers over it. The keys are delightfully springy and make — what I feel is — a great sound. For someone who likes uber-clicky keyboards, the Smart Keyboard is unlikely to please. I adore it.

The $149 Smart Keyboard uses the built-in Smart Connector on iPad Pro so you don't have to worry about pairing or connecting. As soon as the iPad senses the connection, it gives way to Smart Keyboard control — it's also powered by the iPad Pro itself, so you don't have to worry about separate charging. It supports three positions: one for typing (with the keyboard sticking out in front of the iPad), one for watching shows *with the keyboard folded up behind the iPad), and one to serve as a cover (with the whole thing laying atop the iPad's screen).

It's an excellent accessory for an iPad Pro of any size. Check out Apple's Smart Keyboard page for more info!

AirPods

AirPods were an audio match made in Apple heaven for any Apple device you've got. That, of course, includes the 9.7-inch iPad Pro!

The Bluetooth wireless earphones, which tout more than 24 hours of battery life, are pretty remarkable thanks to Apple's W1 chip. They pair easily with your Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple TV, and swapping between those devices is just as easy.

You can summon Siri with a double tap or use that same gesture to play and pause audio. Thanks to the internal sensors in each AirPod, the earphones get smart about their positioning in space — when you pull out an AirPod, your music stops automatically; pop it back in and your music gets going again. Apple calls them "Wireless. Effortless. Magical." and that's genuinely the most accurate way to describe them.

You can learn loads more about Apple's wireless earphones on its AirPods page

Miss anything?

These are just some of the loads upon loads of accessories available for Apple's 9.7-inch iPad Pro. In my experience, they're the best money can buy. It's not lost on me, however, that they're all made by Apple. Given the thriving third-party marketplace for iOS accessories, it's likely you've come across an accessory or two that you absolutely can't live without, so be sure to share your picks in the comments below!