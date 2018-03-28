iPad Smart Cover

I've owned one of these since they first launched alongside the original iPad Air and, as soon as I got the iPad, I slipped it on, and it fit like home. Or a glove. Or a glove that's finally come home. Whatever. It fit great.

It protects the screen when folded down but can also be folded back so you can either type at a slight angle or watch videos at a sharp angle. You can even get it in (Product) RED from Apple, if you want to support the charity — and look wicked hot doing it.

What the Smart Cover won't do is protect that back. For that, you'll need to track down an original iPad Air Smart Case, which is also great, or get one of the many knock offs available on Amazon. If you want something cooler, I love the old world style of the Pad & Quill Walden Case. If you want something heavier-duity for work, kids, or travel, check out the Fre from Lifeproof.

Because the Smart Cover attaches magnetically, it has minimal bulk. It's just a hinge and foldable front panel. That'll keep your iPad screen safe from scratches, scrapes, and small impacts. It will also prop it up at more comfortable typing or viewing angles.

Pricing starts around $40.