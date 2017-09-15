Accessorize your iPhone 8 and start things off right!

iPhone 8 is here, and with it come some accessories that go with it perfectly. The funny thing is that most of these accessories have been out for ages, but they'll work beautifully with your new iPhone when it ships to you.

AirPods

What's more perfect a pair than a smartphone and headphones? Pair the AirPods with your iPhone 8 and they'll work seamlessly together. You'll be able to listen to tunes, answer calls, even use Siri, hands-free!

The AirPods are totally wireless and even come with their own charging case that you can take with you wherever you go (and soon you'll be able to get your hands on Apple's wireless charging case for AirPods).

Samsung wireless charging pad

When you're finished raging at the brand, hear me out. Samsung is the company that put wireless charging on the map, and though it's far from perfect (across the board), Samsung makes some of the best wireless charging pads available.

Any wireless charging pad will work with your iPhone 8, so why wait for Apple's AirPower when you can have a charging pad now? Samsung's pad comes in black or white and starts at just $15.

Vena Harmony case

My absolute favorite case for iPhone 7 fits the iPhone 8 just fine, and it's the Vena Harmony. Vena makes wonderful cases for the iPhone that all fit incredibly well and protect against scratches and bumps and even drops.

The raised bezels on the front protect your screen and the half-transparent back is the perfect way to add a splash of color to your iPhone 8 while also being able to admire its natural beauty. The Harmony comes in navy blue, two different blacks, rose gold (more a coral color), and teal, and starts at only $10.

I encourage you to check out Vena's whole line of cases, since they're all excellent.

