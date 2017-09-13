Getting an iPhone X? While you're at it, grab these awesome accessories, too!

Sure, your new iPhone X is perfect just the way it is. It's worth showing off without any additional bells and whistles, but what's the fun in that? With every great new iPhone comes awesome accessories to make your experience even more fun and exciting. You can get yourself a slick case, but you'll also want a few extras, too. Here are the best accessories for the iPhone X ... so far.

Mophie wireless charging base

Mophie's little charging disc is definitely an important addition to anyone's iPhone X list. Since Apple added Qi wireless charger support to its line of iPhones, you'll going to love being able to just toss your iPhone on the table and walk away while it charges. This little guy suppoerts 7.5 watt power for fast charging and has a small footprint on your desk or nightstand. The non-slip coating on top adds security against possible drops if you don't quite toss your iPhone at the right angle [editor's note: don't toss your iPhone].

Mophie's wireless charging base is not currently available, but you can sign up to be notified when it's available. You'll be able to pick one up for $60 when it finally goes on sale.

If you want something right now and can't wait, check out our other suggestions for Qi standard wireless chargers.

See at Mophie

Merge VR headset

Clearly, Apple wants us to know that it's working hard to make augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) a part of the iPhone experience. So, you'll want to make the best of that experience. The Merge VR is one of the most popular iPhone-supported VR headsets. It's made of soft silicone material, so its flexible and comfortable. It also has adjustable lenses, so you can position your iPhone closer or further away, depending on what fits you best. Plus, these will go perfectly with that $15 Merge Cube you've always wanted.

Merge VR costs $60. If you're not ready to go all-in with VR, you can pick yourself up a Google Cardboard. I have one and I love it. It's super cheap and easy to use. You can even make one at home.

See at Amazon

AirPods

The speakers on the iPhone X have been given a kick ass update, but you're not always going to be able to turn it up to 11 while listening to tunes. For those occasions when you have to keep your audio intimate, the $159 AirPods are your friend. They're specially designed to work seamlessly with all your Apple products, and even have unique Siri functionality, something no other headphones have.

I can personally attest to the improved comfort (over the EarPods) and overall excellent experience of using AirPods. They're totally worth it.

Of course, if you really don't want AirPods, you can always take a look at some other great Bluetooth headphones.

See at Apple

Waterfield iPhone Camera Bag

Waterfield just did something that I can't believe hasn't been done before (maybe it has, but I haven't heard of it before). It made a camera bag specifically designed for iPhone photography. It's got all the same fantastic features that a DSLR camera bag, like a soft, padded lining and special individual pouches for external lenses. My favorite aspect: You can wear it like a fanny pack. It's like they made it just for me.

The Waterfield iPhone Camera Bag costs $99 for the nylon model and $129 for the leather model.

See at Waterfield

What iPhone X accessories have you found?

Have you come across some exciting new accessories that would compliment your iPhone X? Put them in the comments and we'll check them out.