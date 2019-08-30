Best Accessories for Your Joule Sous Vide Cooker iMore 2019

Sous vide cooking is a fantastic way to make super tasty and healthy meals. The Joule sous vide wand from ChefSteps is one of the best on the market. Slimline and sleek looking, it's smart, connected, and very popular. We're taking a look at some accessories that will help you get the most out of your Joule cooking experience from the absolute essentials to more peripheral products that are just handy to have.

Sous vide swank

From products like the Tupolors silicone gloves that will keep you safe, via products like the Dine Divine trivets that will keep your kitchen worktops safe, as you can see there is a plethora of useful bits and bobs that will improve your Joule cooking experience and up your sous vide skills.

Not every Joule chef will need every item on this list, but products that can help keep your sous vide bags underwater, ensure your food is cooked properly, and give you the desired finish on your food are well worth considering. Getting the basics right is essential, though, which is why we recommend investing in a decent container. The Everie container we've highlighted is designed especially for the Joule sous vide wand, so you could argue you can't get any better than that.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.