Arkon's Center Extension mount attaches to the posts of your headrest and allows passengers in the back of your car get an easy view of what's happening on the screen. Once mounted, the tablet sits in the space between the driver and passenger seats. The Arkon mount holds any 9.7-inch model of iPad, as well as the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The mount allows you to rotate your chosen tablet 360 degrees, and you can tilt your tablet left or right by 30 degrees in either direction, making it easier to view if you only have one passenger in the back seat. You can pick up the Arkon mount on Amazon for around $31.

If you need to use your iPad at some point while you drive, Arkon also makes a tablet mount meant to be used in the front seat of a car. Like its headrest mount, the Truck or Car Tablet Mount holds any 9.7-inch model of iPad, as well as the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The arm on the mount is connected to a swivel ball, which allows for flexibility in viewing angles. The mount is meant to be bolted to the bottom of your vehicle's passenger seat, though there are alternative options for mounting it to the floor or your console. You can pick up the Arkon Truck or Car Tablet Mount from Amazon for around $32.

For long trips, you're definitely going to want to bring a charger with you. The Anker PowerDrive 2 is small and unobtrusive, while still able to deliver the power you need, with two USB ports capable of charging two full-size iPads at once. The PowerDrive 2 can also differentiate between the devices that it's charging, delivering the right amount of power to each device — particularly useful if you're charging an iPhone along with your iPad. The PowerDrive 2 comes with a number of safety features, with features like surge protection, temperature control, and more. It also has its own MFi-certified Lightning cable if you don't have an extra laying around for use in your car. If color variety is important to you, you'll want to look elsewhere, but you can get the PowerDrive 2 with Lightning cable from Amazon for around $16.

If you're using your iPad as an entertainment-focused screen for your passengers, you're going to want a long Lightning cable to make sure the tablet stays charged. AUKEY's Braided Nylon Lightning cable, measuring 6.6 feet in length, is a good choice, offering protection against wear and tear, which is something you'll want while using it in a car. AUKEY's cable is MFi-certified (as any cable you buy for your iPhone ought to be) and is sheathed in durable braided nylon, with reinforced aluminum shielding underneath. Over time, your standard Apple Lightning cable will succumb to wear and tear, while AUKEY's extra protection should allow you to keep charging without worry. You can get the 3.3-foot AUKEY Lightning Cable in silver or black from Amazon for around $6. iXCC 3.5mm Universal Aux Audio Stereo Cable