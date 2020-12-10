Best Affordable Gifts for Your Favorite iPad Fan iMore 2020
What's better than an iPad? An iPad with some useful accessories, of course. No matter the occasion, these gadgets make wonderful gifts for the iPad fan on your list. From cases to chargers to Apple Fitness+ subscriptions, we've got you covered. Each affordable iPad accessory is priced at below $130, starting with our favorite.
Type it out in style: Logitech Keys-To-Go Wireless Bluetooth KeyboardStaff Favorite
The Logitech Keys-To-Go Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard is an ultra-thin, lightweight, and super adorable keyboard that'll have you typing up a storm on your iPad, regardless of the model. This little accessory promises quiet typing, a smooth, soft keyboard feel, and 3-month battery life, so you won't have to worry about charging it at the end of every day. It also works well with iPhone and Apple TV.
Apple's own: Apple Smart Cover
Apple's own Smart Cover has inspired a legion of imitators. As the name suggests, the Smart Cover only covers the front, not the iPad's back. It's constructed from a single piece of polyurethane to protect the front of your device. This one is for the iPad (2020), but you can find Smart Covers for other iPad models.
Stylin' stylus: Apple Pencil (1st generation)
Whether you're taking handwritten notes, sketching, coloring, or marking up photos and documents, the Apple Pencil is an amazing companion to the iPad. It has pressure and tilt sensitivity, giving it a remarkably pencil-like feel. Among current iPads, the first-generation Apple Pencil is compatible with the iPad mini 5 (2019) and iPad (2020).
Carry your iPad Pro in style: Waterfield iPad Pro Sleevecase
The Waterfield iPad Pro Sleevecase is a thin, soft leather case with a handle that'll keep your iPad safe from dust, dirt, and the perils of the outside world. While the sleeve isn't particularly rugged, it's simple design makes carrying your iPad a breeze. Note this sleeve is for iPad Pro models only.
Game time: DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
Sony's iconic gaming controller isn't just for PlayStation. You can also use it to play games on your favorite iPad. It's available in various colors and styles.
Sleek and durable: Twelve South BookBook Cover/Case
The iconic BookBook lineup of leather cases by Twelve South is available for iPad and iPhone in various styles. The iPad version protects and hides your investment, even when connected to a keyboard.
Power to go: USB-C Portable Charger RAVPower 20000mAh
This battery pack is powerful enough to charge your iPad and lots more. Heck, you can even charge your MacBook with this powerhouse. Charge up to two devices simultaneously. Pack this in your bag for when you're out in nature or anyplace where outlets are MIA. The cord it comes with is USB-C to USB-C, so use the power cord that comes with your iPad with this battery.
The Apple Pencil: Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
If you're looking for a perfect partner for your 2020 11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, or iPad Air (2020), then you might want to take a peek at the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation). The Apple Pencil has an intuitive touch surface that supports double-tapping and a magnetic, flat edge that attaches for automatic charging and pairing.
Healthy living: Apple Fitness+ Subscription
With Apple Fitness+, you can participate in various exercise routines across multiple Apple devices, including the iPad. At launch, the service includes 10 of the most popular workout types, including High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown. You can purchase a yearly or monthly subscription to Apple Fitness+ or bundle it with Apple One membership.
Take it with you: Function101 BentoStack Travel Case and Desktop Organizer
BentoStack, inspired by the modern Japanese Lunch Box, is a storage case designed specifically to hold Apple accessories for travel and workspace organization.
Various colors: Waterfield Dash Sleeve for iPad Air
Waterfield Design's minimalist Dash Sleeve offers incredible iPad protection into a small package. A rear mesh pocket holds a few small accessories and includes a custom slot for the Apple Pencil. It's available in different colors and styles.
Secure storage: Kimlandy USB Flash Drive
Securely store and transfer your photos, videos, music, and more with this flash drive than plugs directly into your iPad or iPhone. It has 128GB of storage, and it comes with a USB-C adapter in case you wish to use it with a different device. Choose from several color options.
Affordable iPad accessories
Whether you're looking for a holiday or birthday, this list of low-cost gifts for iPad fans should get the shopping done. The Logitech Keys-To-Go Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard is our favorite accessory for anyone who owns an iPad. Highly functional and colorful simultaneously, the keyboard will provide your recipient with years of increased productivity.
We also can't say enough about the BentoStack Travel Case and Desktop Organizer. Beautifully designed and available in four colors, the storage case can hold Apple accessories for travel and workspace organization.
Looking for something less practical? You can also get a DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for the iPad gamer on your list. Of course, you can go even bigger by buying your recipient a new iPad. Apple's tablets are available at various price points. Whatever you do, happy shopping!
