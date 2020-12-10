Best Affordable Gifts for Your Favorite iPad Fan iMore 2020

What's better than an iPad? An iPad with some useful accessories, of course. No matter the occasion, these gadgets make wonderful gifts for the iPad fan on your list. From cases to chargers to Apple Fitness+ subscriptions, we've got you covered. Each affordable iPad accessory is priced at below $130, starting with our favorite.

Affordable iPad accessories

Whether you're looking for a holiday or birthday, this list of low-cost gifts for iPad fans should get the shopping done. The Logitech Keys-To-Go Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard is our favorite accessory for anyone who owns an iPad. Highly functional and colorful simultaneously, the keyboard will provide your recipient with years of increased productivity.

We also can't say enough about the BentoStack Travel Case and Desktop Organizer. Beautifully designed and available in four colors, the storage case can hold Apple accessories for travel and workspace organization.

Looking for something less practical? You can also get a DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for the iPad gamer on your list. Of course, you can go even bigger by buying your recipient a new iPad. Apple's tablets are available at various price points. Whatever you do, happy shopping!