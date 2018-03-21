With spring just around the corner, many people with allergies are dreading for all the grass, flowers, dust, and pollen that the season brings with it. It sucks constantly having to pop allergy meds just to feel normal even when you're sitting in your own home. Whether you have allergies or not, If you want the air in your home to be cleaner, here are my favorite air purifiers to help you out. Coway AP-1512HH Mighty

Winix 5500-2

Austin Air HealthMate Standard HM-400 Coway AP-1512HH Mighty

Considered to be the best home air purifier by many, the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty is an Amazon's Choice product as well as The Wirecutter's top pick!

"Within 20 minutes—in the lab and in the challenging conditions of a New York City apartment—our pick reduced airborne particulate pollution by an average of more than 85 percent. And though it's rated for spaces of 350 square feet, in 30 minutes it cut particulate pollution nearly in half in an apartment space almost twice that large. Simply put, it's one of the highest-performing air purifiers we've tested." (The Wirecutter)

If that glowing recommendation after over 300 hours of testing from The Wirecutter doesn't impress you the price sure will. The Coway AP-1512HH Mighty starts at about $186, and the filters only have to be replaced about once a year. Plus, the Eco Mode will keep the purifier running as efficiently as possible to save you money on your electricity bill.

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, the Winix 5500-2 is rated to work on a space up to 360 square-feet and only costs about $120. Its filter is washable, which not only is environment-friendly, but also help keep bad odors from lingering on the inside of the machine. Plus, the True-HEPA filter snatches up 99.97% of airborne pollutants, including dust mites, pet dander, pollen and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns. The Winix 5500-2 comes with an Auto Mode that will automatically detect when and for how long it needs to flier the air based on the readings its sensors grab of the air quality. Plus, it even has a night mode that you can turn out to reduce the noise the machine makes, allowing you to sleep a little easier.

If you're looking for something that is good for much more hazardous air quality conditions and can filter a very large space, the Austin Air HealthMate Standard HM-400 is worth a look. In The Wirecutter's extensive testing the Austin Air HealthMate Standard HM-400 stood out when it came to handling volatile particulates in the air.

"In our tests for odor/molecular removal, its 15-pound activated-carbon filter bested all other air purifiers by a wide margin. Its exceptional performance in this area is a big part of why FEMA and the Red Cross chose Austin Air units for deployment at Ground Zero and the surrounding areas in the aftermath of 9/11." (The Wirecutter)