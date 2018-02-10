It doesn't have a catchy name, but the Brother HL-L2340DW is one of the best minimalist printers you'll find. Whether you print a lot or a little, the Brother HL-L2340DW is a laser printer, so the frequency in which you print won't affect the quality. It can reach speeds of up to 27 pages per minute and is one of the easiest printers to set up according to The Wirecutter.

"The HL-L2340DW prints pages for cheaper than its peers, is easier to set up, and will work with just about any modern laptop, smartphone, or tablet."

For pure black and white printing, you'll find no better option, but it'll cost you around $100. See at Amazon Brother HL-L2360DW

Practically identical in every way to the other Brother printer on this list, the Brother HL-L2360DW has one big advantage, the option to connect to the internet via ethernet connection. Plenty of people mentioned to me that having a hard-wired internet connection to a printer is the only way to go when using wireless printing. You do pay a little extra for that feature, this prices starting at around $120. It's also slightly faster, printing 32 pages per minute, meaning you can get through big printing jobs quicker. See at Amazon HP OfficeJet Pro 8720

The HP OfficeJet Pro 8720 is an all-in-one printer that is perfect for the office. Able to fax, scan, copy, and of course print, the OfficeJet Pro 8720 won't leave you wanting more, and with the ability to do 24 pages per minute, both in black and color, you will always have all your documents as soon as you need them. It's 4.3-inch touchscreen gives you easy access to all the controls, and it's also Wi-Fi and NFC compatible, so you should never have trouble printing from any device. If you need an AirPrint printer that can truly do everything, the HP OfficeJet Pro 8720 is a great option that costs about $105. See at Amazon HP Laserjet Pro M477fdw

If you're looking for a laser all-in-one printer and budget isn't an issue (starts at around $350), HP has you covered with its HP Laserjet Pro M477fdw. Complete with a touchscreen control panel to grant you easy access to all of its features, the HP Laserjet Pro M477fdw is perfect for small business owners. See at Amazon Epson SureColor P600

With how good the cameras are on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, no doubt some of you want to print your favorite photos for safekeeping; the Epson SureColor P600 will help you do just that. PC Mag was also impressed with the quality of the print that the Epson SureColor P600 delivered.

"The Epson SureColor P600 inkjet printer delivers absolutely top-tier photo and graphics output and can print to a maximum size of 13 by 19 inches."

The SureColor P600 is a little bulkier than some of the other inkjet printers around — measuring about 16.7 x 24.2 x 32- inches — so make sure you have a big enough space to accommodate it. This beast will also take a chunk out of your wallet as it costs around $700. See on Amazon HP Envy 5540