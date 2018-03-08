You may be at a crossroads right now, wondering if it's time for you to end your Evernote subscription and move on to something different. It's a difficult choice. Evernote has been your go-to note-taking, web-clipping, audio-storing, collaboration app for a very long time and change is hard. If you're fed up with Evernote and the change, though hard it may be, is worth it, here's the best alternatives to help ease the pain of transition. The Best: OneNote

Runner up: Google Keep

Built-in: Apple Notes

For Sharing: Notejoy The Best: OneNote

Microsoft's note-taking app is the most versatile alternative to Evernote and it has great cross-platform compatibility with mobile and desktop devices. If you are already familiar with Microsoft's other productivity apps, you'll be right at home here. Bottom-line: If you're ready to say goodbye to Evernote, OneNote has the most feature compatibility. Free with subscription options - Download Now In-depth: Why OneNote is the best With OneNote, you can capture images or add photos, import PDF files and other documents, make interactive checklists, and more. The in-app recorder lets you capture lectures or meetings. The web clipper extension lets you save your favorite articles from websites to read in the future. OneNote is deft at organization. You can create a new notebook with individual notes saved in sections. You can copy notes, sections, and even entire notebooks. When you use Quick Notes, you can pin a note you use a lot (like the room number for your History class) so that it is always on top. Notes are synced in the cloud and accessible from OneDrive on any device. You can lock your notes with Touch ID or share them with others for collaborative projects. On Apple Watch, you can bring up recent notes and create new ones using Voice Dictation. When you use the Share extensions in Safari on iPhone or iPad, you can save web pages as notes, complete with a link back to the original website. This is probably the most useful feature for a lot of Evernote deserters because web clipping is a hugely useful feature and most note apps just include a link instead of a full visual of the page. Free with subscription options - Download Now Runner up: Google Keep

Google Keep is a great note saver that is cross-platform compatible with mobile and desktop devices. You can use location and time-based reminders and interactive checklists. You can add photos, create audio notes, and more. You can even share notes with others to collaborate on projects. Bottom-line: Google Keep lets you keep your notes handy and easy to find on any device. Free - Download Now Built-in: Apple Notes

You have a handy note-taking app right on your iPhone or iPad without having to download a new app or sign up for a new account or anything. You can even export all of your Evernote content to Apple Notes for an easier transition. Bottom-line: Apple Notes is already on your iPhone and iPad. You just have to start using it! For Sharing: Notejoy

If you're big on collaborating with your notes, you are going to love NoteJoy. It is fast becoming what I would consider to be the ultimate replacement for Evernote. You can upload documents from your computer to your Mac or PC and sync them to the iPhone app. Syncing happens immediately. The most impressive aspect of Notejoy is how fast everything syncs. You can collaborate in real-time with others and everything works beautifully. It's Google-Docs-sharing good. It's missing a few key features that Evernote switchers will miss, like a web-clipper feature and proper tagging options. On the iPhone, the features are significantly more limited and the iOS app is new and not fully realized. Notejoy is, however, cross-platform compatible with Mac and PC for multi-computer users. Bottom-line: If you share notes, especially with a work team, this is a great way to see and edit notes with others. Free with subscription options - Download Now Web-clipper: Pocket