What are the best alternatives to Apple's Magic Keyboard? These are the current standouts!

Apple's Magic Keyboard is the best that you can get, but not everyone is ready to drop $100 on a keyboard. If you are looking for a different option to save some money or just to try something new, there are plenty. From compact keyboards to solar-powered options, there is a keyboard for everyone. Here are some of the best alternatives to Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Logitech K750

One of the best alternatives you can find for Apple's Magic Keyboard is the Logitech K750. Featuring a full-sized keyboard with number pad, the K750 is also solar-powered so you won't be worried about finding new batteries when your keyboard starts running low. It can last for up to 3 months of usage in total darkness, and offers an experience you'd be used to. The keyboard has the Launchpad key just where you'd expect it on a Mac keyboard, making the transition an easy one. You can grab one in silver or black for around $50 at Amazon.

Caseflex Ultra Slim

The Caseflex Ultra Slim offers a similar design and feel to what you would have in a MacBook, with the number row only at the top and not on the side. Featuring a key layout that you are familiar with, the keyboard has many of the shortcuts that you are used to using on your Mac, in a nice portable option. While the function keys aren't their own row, you can easily access them on the keyboard for adjusting your brightness, toggling the volume level, and more. The keyboard is available in silver, much like Apple's offering, and is a fraction of the cost coming in at around $12.

Apple Wireless Keyboard

If you prefer Apple's original Bluetooth Keyboard to the new, slightly stiffer Magic Keyboard, good news — you can still snag the older version!

Coming in at around 24% smaller than regular full-sized keyboards, the Wireless Keyboard offers a familiar look and feel. If you've ever typed on an Apple product in the past, you'll likely feel right at home with this one. It is powered by two AA batteries that you can easily swap out when you are running low.

You can also grab one for around $70, which is $30 less than a Magic Keyboard.

Anker Ultra Compact

While most of the time your desktop keyboard will remain in place, having a portable option isn't always a bad thing. Anker's Ultra Compact option offers a nice small form factor without many sacrifices. Coming in at two-thirds the size of a standard keyboard, it also has a rechargeable battery built in that lasts up to 6 months per charge. It has the keys you would expect for a Mac keyboard, but being Bluetooth you can also use it on Android, iPhone, and other devices as well. For around $20 at Amazon, you can't go wrong with this portable option.

Microsoft Sculpt

If you are looking for a more ergonomic option for your Mac, Microsoft's Sculpt keyboard may be the way to go. Featuring a "wave" design, the keyboard will take a bit of adjustment to get used to, but once you start using it you may never want to go back to a traditional keyboard. The cushioned palm rest will make typing even more comfortable, and the keyboard comes with a separate number pad for when you need it. With the reverse tilt, the keyboard helps ensure a straight, neutral wrist position. It is a bit pricier, but you are getting a lot of value out of this $100 package.

Logitech Easy-Switch K811

If you're a fan of the size and functionality that the Magic Keyboard offers you, but dislike that it's missing some key features, then the Logitech Easy-Switch K811 is made for you.

Looking at the Logitech K811, it would almost be easy to mistake it for the Magic Keyboard. It's roughly the same compact size, and the K811 has the same button layout that you'll find on the Magic Keyboard, meaning you won't be fumbling around to find the right keys. Plus, the Logitech K811 is backlit, meaning you don't need a light on to see what you're typing.

The Logitech comes with a rechargeable battery with an indicator light that will turn red when it's running low and you can connect the Logitech K811 to three devices at once, meaning your Mac, iPad, and AppleTV can all use the same keyboard.

You can pick up a Logitech K811 for roughly $90.

Your favorite?

Do you have a favorite that's not on the list? There are tons of options available, so if you use one that isn't shown here be sure to let us know in the comments. Drop a link to the product and a brief explanation of why you love it!