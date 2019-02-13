Eero is one of the biggest names when it comes to consumer mesh routers. The company's routers are easy to set-up, connect, and maintain, but Eeero is far from the only brand in this space. If you're looking for an alternative to the Eero craze, these are your best bets.
So easy to use
Google Wifi
In addition to its Pixel phones and Home smart speakers, Google also makes a mesh router system called Google Wifi! Available in a one and three-pack, Google Wifi is one of the simplest mesh router systems out there. Everything is handled through the excellent Google Wifi Android app, Network Assist tech ensures you always have a fast connection, and with three points set up in your home, you have coverage for up to 4,500 square feet.
Router + smart home hub
Samsung SmartThings Mesh Router
Samsung's SmartThings mesh routers work similarly to Google Wifi. You can buy just one or three to get 4,500 square feet of coverage, and there's a feature that hops between Wi-Fi channels for you so you always have the fastest speeds possible. Where things get interesting, however, is when you consider that the router also doubles as a SmartThings hub! So, if you have SmartThings light bulbs, doorbells, cameras, etc., they can all connect to your router as the central hub for everything.
Great for larger homes
Linksys Velop
That's all fine and dandy, but what if your primary concern is with blanketing your house with as much possible Wi-Fi coverage that you can get? If that's the case, the Linksys Velop system is probably for you. It's ideal for large households (five or more bedrooms) and comes with a range up to 6,000 square feet. Setup is handled through the Linksys mobile app which also provides controls for parental controls, guest access, and more.
10,000 square feet of coverage
AmpliFi HD
Without a doubt, the AmpliFi HD is one of the most eye-catching mesh router systems we've seen. While the two mesh points have a pretty common design, the primary router station has its own touchscreen for showcasing your network's current data speeds and controlling some settings. Setup takes as little as five minutes, you get coverage up to an impressive 10,000 square feet, and the AmpliFi app allows you to control and monitor your network with ease.
Does it all
Netgear Orbi
Netgear is one of the most iconic names when it comes to consumer networking tech, and its Orbi mesh router system stands out as one of its best products yet. With an Orbi base station and two extenders, you'll get 5,000 square feet of coverage, download speeds up to 2.2Gbs, and an easy setup process that's handled via the Orbi app. If you want to really maximize your speeds, you'll find two ethernet ports on the back of the main router for establishing a wired connection with your gadgets.
Budget pick
TP-Link Deco
Last but certainly not least, we have the TP-Link Deco. This is the most affordable option on our list, and while it may not be the most powerful mesh router system around, it still gets a lot of things right. The Deco delivers coverage up to 5,500 square feet and can support more than 100 devices at once, enhanced network security features, parental controls, content filtering, and more.
Of all the six mesh routers listed here, we think most people will be really happy with Google Wifi. It's relatively affordable, offers incredible speeds/coverage, and is ridiculously easy to set up in just about any home. The AmpliFi HD is a great choice for people that need the absolute most coverage possible, and if money's tight, the TP-Link Deco delivers a phenomenal experience at a great price.
