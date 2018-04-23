Flickr has been a long-standing online community of artists and photographers that has allowed users to share their work for masses to see; however, after being bought by Yahoo! and now sold off to SmugMug, maybe you're looking for something different. Here are the best alternatives to Flickr 500 px

Although a little newer and a little smaller, the Toronto based startup 500 px has quickly become a go-to hosting place for photographers everywhere. When you sign up for an account you'll be able to follow photographers to get their newest photos in your personalized feed, give feedback or your thoughts on people's work by liking and commenting on photos, and even discussing all the details of photography in groups you can join. Plus, 500 px offers you a way of monetizing your work. you can submit your photos to the 500px Marketplace to sell, or work on custom shoots for various brands. Not to mention its a great community to get your work recognized, so you may even get some freelance work. There is a monthly subscription fee ranging from $2.50/month to 15.99/month, and obviously, the more you pay the more features you'll have access too. See at 500 px Photobucket

With over 15 billion (yes — with a "B") photos to browse from, Photobucket is by far one of the largest image hosting services on the web. Photobucket not only lets you store your photos online, but also offers some basic, but pretty decent editing tools as well. making it much easier for amateur photographers to get into the hobby because you won't have to buy a fancy editing program to start off. Plus, Photobucket also gives you the option of privately hosting certain images or albums so you can send your work directly to clients with a simple link and password! It's subscription plans range drastically in price; however, you can create a few account and share or store up to 2BG of photos, so if you want to try before you buy, its got you covered. See at Photobucket DeviantArt

I know what you're thinking, and yes, DeviantArt does have a lot of digital art (some of it is NSFW), but if you're looking for a community to host your work, it is worth a look for the young and vibrant community of creators. If you haven't noticed before, there's a whole section of DeviantArt dedicated to photography, and the community is pretty active with many users commenting on other people's work. Thanks to the DeviantArt Critique tool, you will have the ability to get meaningful feedback from the community on your photos and other artwork daily. Plus, you have the chance to connect with professionals to gain further insights your projects or even set up collaborations, which can be a great networking tool. The free membership of DeviantArt allows users to store 2GB of images on the network, but you can pay a flat-rate of $4.95 per month to access all its features and get unlimited storage space. See at DeviantArt Instagram