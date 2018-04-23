Flickr has been a long-standing online community of artists and photographers that has allowed users to share their work for masses to see; however, after being bought by Yahoo! and now sold off to SmugMug, maybe you're looking for something different. Here are the best alternatives to Flickr
500 px
Although a little newer and a little smaller, the Toronto based startup 500 px has quickly become a go-to hosting place for photographers everywhere.
When you sign up for an account you'll be able to follow photographers to get their newest photos in your personalized feed, give feedback or your thoughts on people's work by liking and commenting on photos, and even discussing all the details of photography in groups you can join. Plus, 500 px offers you a way of monetizing your work. you can submit your photos to the 500px Marketplace to sell, or work on custom shoots for various brands. Not to mention its a great community to get your work recognized, so you may even get some freelance work.
There is a monthly subscription fee ranging from $2.50/month to 15.99/month, and obviously, the more you pay the more features you'll have access too.
Photobucket
With over 15 billion (yes — with a "B") photos to browse from, Photobucket is by far one of the largest image hosting services on the web.
Photobucket not only lets you store your photos online, but also offers some basic, but pretty decent editing tools as well. making it much easier for amateur photographers to get into the hobby because you won't have to buy a fancy editing program to start off. Plus, Photobucket also gives you the option of privately hosting certain images or albums so you can send your work directly to clients with a simple link and password!
It's subscription plans range drastically in price; however, you can create a few account and share or store up to 2BG of photos, so if you want to try before you buy, its got you covered.
DeviantArt
I know what you're thinking, and yes, DeviantArt does have a lot of digital art (some of it is NSFW), but if you're looking for a community to host your work, it is worth a look for the young and vibrant community of creators.
If you haven't noticed before, there's a whole section of DeviantArt dedicated to photography, and the community is pretty active with many users commenting on other people's work. Thanks to the DeviantArt Critique tool, you will have the ability to get meaningful feedback from the community on your photos and other artwork daily. Plus, you have the chance to connect with professionals to gain further insights your projects or even set up collaborations, which can be a great networking tool.
The free membership of DeviantArt allows users to store 2GB of images on the network, but you can pay a flat-rate of $4.95 per month to access all its features and get unlimited storage space.
I probably don't even have to mention Instagram because likely you already have an account, but the photo-sharing social network is a great place to upload photos.
Every photographer I know has an Instagram account, and a lot of pros also use it as a way to find other photographers and follow their work. Of course, with Instagram primarily being a mobile platform getting your photos over to your phone to post can be a little tricky, but a lot of newer cameras (not to mention your phone camera) make it pretty simple!
Google Photos
These days, practically everyone is connected to Google in some way or another, whether it is through Gmail, Hangouts, or YouTube. Having a Google account can be beneficial if you want to use the company's cloud storage to backup your photos. You can add pictures to Google Drive, which will automatically sync to the Photos app, or back up your entire collection of pictures using the Desktop uploader and iOS app.
Google Photos provides some pretty amazing organizational tools. For example, it will automatically recognize such things as people, places, food, and events, and organize them into collections for you. Plus, you can build your own personal albums, or create shared albums that others can access via a link. You can even let the recipients add their own content to a shared album. Plus, Google Photos also includes some basic editing features, like adding filters, tweaking lighting, and color balances.
Google Drive includes 15 GB of free storage with additional plans starting at $1.99 for 100 GB.
